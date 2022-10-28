ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Sharon Steele
3d ago

The city of New York is just finding lead paint violations now? Maybe Elon Musk should run for mayor of New York too.

PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
multihousingnews.com

New Empire Corp. to Build 150 Condos in Brooklyn

To make way for the new development, the company will demolish the existing retail and industrial buildings on the newly acquired sites. New Empire Corp. has acquired a site assemblage totaling 0.9 acres in Brooklyn for $18 million. The company plans to develop a project that will bring as many as 150 condominiums and ground-floor retail to the New York City borough.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters

The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon

A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
QUEENS, NY
Shore News Network

Drunken brawl sends woman into subway tracks in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – A fight between two women inside a Brooklyn subway station led to one of the women falling into the train tracks below. The New York City Police Department said the fight broke out at around midnight inside the Jay Street and Borough Hall station. The woman who fell into the tracks was allegedly intoxicated. She was described by police as the antagonist in the scuffle. Fortunately, she did not make contact with the third rail and was able to be pulled from the tracks before any trains arrived at the station. She was rushed to Brooklyn The post Drunken brawl sends woman into subway tracks in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Ex-NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg randomly attacked in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Sarah Feinberg, former president of the New York City Transit Authority, was randomly attacked in Manhattan, police said. Feinberg, 45, was standing at Sixth Avenue and West 21st Street when a man punched her in the face unprovoked, according to the NYPD. Feinberg declined medical attention, police said. The man hasn’t […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop

The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Thief Steals Ambulance, Goes on 6-Mile Joyride Through Brooklyn

A thief stole an ambulance from a Brooklyn hospital and took it for a 6-mile joy ride Sunday, cops said. Cops received a 911 call around 7 a.m. saying an unauthorized driver maneuvered the ambulance out of a bay at Woodhull Hospital in Bedford-Stuyvesant and took off, police said. Cops […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

