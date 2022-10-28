2 Colorado towns ranked most beautiful to visit in US

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DENVER ( KDVR ) — Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top “ small town gems ” to visit in the United States.

Of the 19 towns on the list, two towns in Colorado were ranked.

“America was built upon small towns, and fortunately, many of them are still thriving today. From coast to coast and top to bottom, adventurous and open-minded travelers can get a taste of what it’s like to live somewhere completely different or perhaps even startlingly similar to what they’re used to. Whether you have your own car or choose to rent one, small towns are typically best explored on road trips to enjoy the sights at a slower pace. These are some of the most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States,” Trips to Discover shared.

The top small-town gem on the list was Camden, Maine.

Here are the two towns in Colorado that made the list:

13. Breckenridge

Coming in at 13 on the list was Breckenridge. The town of Breck is located west of Denver by about 80 miles on Interstate 70. It is surrounded by beautiful mountain peaks. It has plenty of activities to keep you satisfied, no matter what time of year you visit.

From hiking to biking to skiing and snowboarding, to top-rated restaurants and great shopping, there is something for everyone.

Go Breck shared five things you should know if you’re planning a trip to Breck:

  1. Book in advance : As a small, mountain town — we do our best to accommodate all guests, but things can fill up quickly.  Whenever possible, make activity and dining reservations in advance, and check Google My Business to clarify hours and anticipate a possible wait.
  2. Kindness moves mountains : Many hotels, boutiques, activity providers and restaurants that make up our authentic mountain town are short-staffed and may limit their offerings. Thank you for being patient while our community gets back on track. Remember, kindness can move mountains.
  3. Pick the perfect day : As you would imagine, weekends get a little busier than weekdays. If your schedule allows, opt for weekdays to avoid the crowds and peak travel times.
  4. Skip the car: No car? No problem! The best way to experience Breckenridge is on your own two feet.  Keep your car parked for the day and explore our historic town by walking, biking or taking free public transportation whenever possible.
  5. Always follow leave no trace : Protecting what we love is more important than ever when heading outdoors.  Help us make the outdoors a welcoming environment for everyone by following Leave No Trace principles and being respectful of others while exploring.

19. Ouray

The second Colorado town on the list is Ouray. It is located around 330 miles southwest of Denver.

“Guests to our community come from all over the world to experience Ouray in its entirety. Whether that be soaking in the Ouray Hot Springs, hiking our trails, learning about the history of the Ute Indians and a miner’s life, shopping on our unique Main Street, or seeing our 3 W’s: wildlife, wildflowers, and waterfalls,” Visit Ouray shared.

Ouray is nestled in the San Juan mountains with incredibly picturesque backdrops. Whether you are looking for adventure or relaxation, Ouray has something for everyone.

Here are some of the things you can do in Ouray:

  • Visit the hot springs
  • Visit Box Canon Falls
  • Go hiking
  • Shop
  • Go on a jeep adventure
  • Ski or snowboard

If you are looking for food, there are also a wide variety of top-rated restaurants.

