Franklin Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights
Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same...
USA Compression Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
USA Compression Partners USAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. USA Compression Partners missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $20.99 million from...
Recap: Fox Q1 Earnings
Fox FOXA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fox beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $147.00 million from the same period last...
Marathon Oil's Debt Overview
Shares of Marathon Oil Inc. MRO increased by 42.81% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Marathon Oil has. According to the Marathon Oil's most recent financial statement as reported on August 4, 2022, total debt is at $3.98 billion, with $3.71 billion in long-term debt and $273.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.16 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.82 billion.
Recap: Repligen Q3 Earnings
Repligen RGEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repligen beat estimated earnings by 13.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last...
Myriad Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 09:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myriad Genetics missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $10.90 million from the same...
Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $21.96 million from...
Recap: Safehold Q3 Earnings
Safehold SAFE reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Safehold beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last...
If The Drop In Demand Is Real, Why Is UPS Handling It So Much Better Than FedEx?
After FedEx FDX released its earnings for the fiscal first quarter last month, investors began to pay close attention to the transportation giant’s performance as a possible gauge for the state of the general economy. Several analysts cut the company’s price target as management blamed a drop in shipping...
Uber Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Uber Technologies UBER reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Uber Technologies missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same...
WEC Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights
WEC Energy Gr WEC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. WEC Energy Gr beat estimated earnings by 11.63%, reporting an EPS of $0.96 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $256.00 million from...
Colliers Intl Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights
Colliers Intl Gr CIGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colliers Intl Gr missed estimated earnings by 15.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.67. Revenue was up $85.30 million from...
Recap: Ranpak Hldgs Q3 Earnings
Ranpak Hldgs PACK reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:19 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $19.30 million from the same...
Recap: AMETEK Q3 Earnings
AMETEK AME reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMETEK beat estimated earnings by 5.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Hamilton Lane Q2 Earnings
Hamilton Lane HLNE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hamilton Lane beat estimated earnings by 67.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was up $57.06 million from the same...
Blucora: Q3 Earnings Insights
Blucora BCOR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blucora missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $2.48 million from the same period last...
Eli Lilly Says Q3 Earnings Supported By Key Products and Volume, Cuts FY22 Outlook
Eli Lilly And Co LLY has reported Q3 sales of $6.94 billion, +2% Y/Y beating the consensus of $6.91 billion. Lilly's revenue increased 7% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by volume growth of key growth products, partially offset by lower realized prices and lower Alimta revenue following the entry of generics.
Recap: Blueprint Medicines Q3 Earnings
Blueprint Medicines BPMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blueprint Medicines beat estimated earnings by 10.44%, reporting an EPS of $-2.23 versus an estimate of $-2.49. Revenue was up $41.79 million from the same...
Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite declined by over 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Mizuho, Susquehanna Cut Price Targets On ON Semiconductor Following Q3 Results, But This Analyst Boosts PT
ON Semiconductor Corporation ON reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. ON Semiconductor reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beat the consensus of $1.32. ON Semiconductor sees Q4 revenue of $2.01 billion - $2.14 billion,...
