bransonmo.gov
October 25 Closed Executive Session minutes available
BRANSON, Mo – The minutes for the Branson Board of Aldermen Closed Executive Session on October 25, 2022, are now available on the City’s website. The Board of Aldermen adjourned into Closed Executive Session pursuant to 610.021.2 for real estate regarding an unsolicited offer from Ballparks of America to purchase 20 acres of land currently under the Ballparks Lease Agreement. This vacant parcel of land is not generating money for the taxpayers. It has an undetermined value, years from now, and the Board of Aldermen felt it prudent to use this money.
KYTV
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
KTLO
Baxter County early vote totals go past 3,600
The first week of early voting is complete, and Baxter County had an additional 193 votes cast on Saturday, bringing the county total to 3,617. Currently, 12% of registered voters in the county have early voted. There were 76 voters who casted their ballots at the Baxter County Courthouse, 46 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 71 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County 911 staff explain the issues with prank calling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anytime you call 911, it should be for an emergency. But it is always good to remind kids to call only for emergencies. Rick Crismas, the operation manager for Springfield Greene County 911, said not to prank call 911. “If you call 911 more than three...
KTTS
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
City of Branson takes ownership of White House Theatre property
The city of Branson celebrated taking possession of the White House Theatre property on Thursday, Oct. 20. Members of the Branson Police and Fire Departments along with multiple city leaders appeared in front of the White House Theatre for a group photo and celebration of taking the next step in the process of converting the former theater into the city’s new Public Safety Center.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
KYTV
POWER OUTAGE: Emergency crews, CU, responding after car wrecks into utility pole in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several people are currently without power in west Springfield after a car hit a utility pole. The crash happened near the intersection of S Meteor Avenue and W Mt. Vernon Street around 12:30 p.m. According to Lt. Heather Anderson, the driver of the car was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
Branson Police Chief placed on administrative leave
The City said that an outside organization is working with the City and the Police Department to conduct the investigation.
KYTV
Man from Springfield killed in a motorcycle crash near Fordland, Mo.
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a tractor-trailer hit the back of a motorcycle on U.S. 60 just before 3:00 Monday morning. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was taken to the hospital where he later died. The truck driver wasn’t hurt. This is Troop D’s...
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
Missouri 'Ghost Town' Resort With Abandoned Million-Dollar Homes Is So Creepy
Apparently someone just bought the place to bring it back to life.
KYTV
Police in Morrisville, Mo. looking for someone who vandalized post office, another building
MORRISVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Morrisville Police Department asks for help to find someone who spray painted profanity and drawings on the post office, two stop signs, the local Family Dollar, and 15 to 20 mailboxes. The city of Morrisville’s Facebook page says that pink spray paint was used all...
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
