Forsyth, MO

October 25 Closed Executive Session minutes available

BRANSON, Mo – The minutes for the Branson Board of Aldermen Closed Executive Session on October 25, 2022, are now available on the City’s website. The Board of Aldermen adjourned into Closed Executive Session pursuant to 610.021.2 for real estate regarding an unsolicited offer from Ballparks of America to purchase 20 acres of land currently under the Ballparks Lease Agreement. This vacant parcel of land is not generating money for the taxpayers. It has an undetermined value, years from now, and the Board of Aldermen felt it prudent to use this money.
BRANSON, MO
City of Springfield gives Sam Hamra the prestigious key to the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Sam Hamra was presented with the Key to the City by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure at a ceremony on Monday. Hamra is an attorney and the founder and chairman of Hamra Enterprises, which owns and operates 156 restaurants and various real estate projects in Missouri and across the country.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Baxter County early vote totals go past 3,600

The first week of early voting is complete, and Baxter County had an additional 193 votes cast on Saturday, bringing the county total to 3,617. Currently, 12% of registered voters in the county have early voted. There were 76 voters who casted their ballots at the Baxter County Courthouse, 46 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds, and 71 at the Baxter County Election Commission Headquarters.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
City of Branson takes ownership of White House Theatre property

The city of Branson celebrated taking possession of the White House Theatre property on Thursday, Oct. 20. Members of the Branson Police and Fire Departments along with multiple city leaders appeared in front of the White House Theatre for a group photo and celebration of taking the next step in the process of converting the former theater into the city’s new Public Safety Center.
BRANSON, MO
News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
AURORA, MO
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear

Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
COLUMBUS, KS

