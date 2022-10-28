ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Google rolls out fix for Android Auto phone call bug, with mixed results

By Alistair Charlton
T3
T3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7EP0_0iq5XCGq00

Google has fixed an issue with Android Auto where the car infotainment system would fail to make phone calls when asked to.

The problem was first reported on Google’s Android Auto help forums back in June this year, with multiple users saying how it had become impossible to make phone calls by speaking to the Google Assistant.

Although the voice assistant recognised what was being asked of it, and even dug out the correct name and number from the user’s contacts book, the call wouldn’t connect. Over 250 Android users reported having a similar issue.

A Google community specialist posted on 7 October, saying: “We are happy to report that the Assistant team has applied a fix,” and asking users to update the Google app on their phone to version 13.36 or higher.

However, while some users responded to say the bug has been fixed, others haven’t been so fortunate. One said calls via Google Assistant now work again on their Samsung Galaxy S7, but another said the update hasn’t fixed the problem for them.

Another Android Auto user went on to explain how the update has introduced another problem, also preventing them from safely making calls in the car. They explained how, if they fail to get through to someone at first, but then get through at the second time of asking, the call audio reverts to their phone instead of the car. This, they said, is “making it extremely difficult to hold a conversation and very distracting to the driver.”

Another user said they now have the same new problem, adding: “Nothing has worked to fix my Android Auto. I can’t make necessary calls without having to look at my screen or phone.”

Given how many different models of smartphone are expected to work with just as many different vehicles, it perhaps isn’t too surprising to see Android Auto suffer from sporadic issues like that. That said, we hope Google can work on a fix for the latest bug soon.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New

Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
daystech.org

iOS 16 Has An Amazing New iPhone Privacy Feature—Here’s How To Use It

Apple’s iOS 16 has been out for simply over a month, together with a bunch of fantastic new options on your iPhone. One of the very best of those, in my view, is Safety Check. The headlines have up to now touted iOS 16’s Safety Check as a privateness...
BGR.com

4 exciting new iOS 16.1 features coming to your iPhone today

If you’re not on the iOS 16 beta track, it’s probably been about a month since you updated your iPhone operating system with a major release. Apple released minor iOS 16.0.X updates to fix specific software issues after the iPhone 14 launch, but it didn’t release any new features. iOS 16.1 will change that on Monday, delivering a few exciting functionalities to your iPhone.
daystech.org

Apple Confirms More Problems For iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Buyers

It is just not an excellent time to purchase any iPhone 14 mannequin. Apple’s new vary has been impacted by quite a few bugs at launch, with Apple releasing two emergency updates already. But the issues carry on coming. The newest points impression CarPlay cellphone calls and information migration,...
KTAR.com

How to delete the hidden trackers invading your browser

As long as your phone is on, it’s sharing data. This happens whether you have an iPhone or Android, but one company is tracking much more than the other. Tap or click here to see if Apple or Google collects more data. I bet your home address, phone number...
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Digital Trends

Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect

A security flaw has allowed a ransomware gang to effectively prevent antivirus programs from running properly on a system. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the BlackByte ransomware group is utilizing a newly discovered method related to the RTCore64.sys driver to circumvent more than 1,000 legitimate drivers. Security programs that rely...
T3

T3

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy