BorgWarner Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, BorgWarner BWA earned $292.00 million, a 26.41% increase from the preceding quarter. BorgWarner also posted a total of $4.06 billion in sales, a 8.01% increase since Q2. BorgWarner earned $231.00 million, and sales totaled $3.76 billion in Q2. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital...
Honeywell International, Seagen, New York Community Bancorp And This Transportation Company Featured On CNBC's Final Trade
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended buying shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN. Benzinga data shows analysts have an Outperform consensus rating on SGEN. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB, saying that after...
Recap: Fox Q1 Earnings
Fox FOXA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fox beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $147.00 million from the same period last...
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q3 Earnings Insights
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock posted an EPS of $-0.15. Revenue was down $10.29 million from the same period last year. Past...
Recap: CONSOL Energy Q3 Earnings
CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $3.03. Revenue was up $265.32 million from the same...
Getty Realty Soaring After Greater-Than-Expected Revenue
Greater-than-expected revenue for the third quarter propels Getty Realty Corp. GTY to a higher price. Most REITs are just now bouncing off recent 52-week lows, but buyers have been piling into Getty since late September. Wall Street likes that third-quarter revenue was $41.97 million, up from the $40.10 million reported...
Recap: Molson Coors Beverage Q3 Earnings
Molson Coors Beverage TAP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Molson Coors Beverage missed estimated earnings by 3.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $112.30 million from...
Recap: Blueprint Medicines Q3 Earnings
Blueprint Medicines BPMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blueprint Medicines beat estimated earnings by 10.44%, reporting an EPS of $-2.23 versus an estimate of $-2.49. Revenue was up $41.79 million from the same...
Franklin Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights
Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same...
Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same...
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was up $34.83 million from the same...
Harsco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Harsco HSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harsco beat estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $57.39 million from the same period last...
Recap: Textainer Q3 Earnings
Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Textainer Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was up $9.32 million from...
Recap: Harmony Biosciences Q3 Earnings
Harmony Biosciences HRMY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harmony Biosciences posted an EPS of $0.95. Revenue was up $36.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
CommVault Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same...
Recap: Hamilton Lane Q2 Earnings
Hamilton Lane HLNE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hamilton Lane beat estimated earnings by 67.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was up $57.06 million from the same...
Recap: AMETEK Q3 Earnings
AMETEK AME reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMETEK beat estimated earnings by 5.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last...
Myriad Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 09:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myriad Genetics missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $10.90 million from the same...
Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite declined by over 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
