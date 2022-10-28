Read full article on original website
SZA Shares Long-Teased New Song “Shirt”: Watch the Video
SZA has released her long-teased track “Shirt.” The new song arrives with a music video directed by Dave Meyers and co-starring Lakeith Stanfield (who previously featured in SZA’s “I Hate U” visual). SZA and Stanfield go Bonnie and Clyde in the new Quentin Tarantino–esque visual, which features a room full of pregnant women dressed as nuns, a dead clown, and more. Watch it below.
Iggy Pop Shares New Song “Frenzy”: Listen
Iggy Pop is back with a new single, “Frenzy,” released via Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records, the new label from producer and guitarist Andrew Watt. Watt produced and played guitar on the new single, which also features Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums. Listen below.
Neil Gaiman Announces New Album, Shares Songs With FourPlay String Quartet: Listen
Neil Gaiman—the celebrated author of graphic novels including Stardust, Coraline, and The Sandman—has announced that he’s releasing an album of original music: Signs of Life is due out April 28, 2023, via Instrumental Recordings. The album is an extended collaboration with Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet, with words, music, and backing vocals from Gaiman.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour, Share New Song: Listen
Unknown Mortal Orchestra have announced a 2023 tour in support of a forthcoming double album, along with the first taste of the record. Watch the video for “I Killed Captain Cook” below and scroll down for the tour dates. The video features Ruban Neilson’s mother, Deedee Aipolani Nielson,...
Sault Release 5 Password-Protected New Albums
Sault have released five new albums in a password-protected folder, which they say will disappear in five days. The mysterious UK music project—which released an orchestral album called Air back in April—posted a message on social media describing the albums as “an offering to God,” adding that the password “is in the message”; it was signed off, “Love SAULT.” The folder is currently available on the band’s website; once opened, it contains a zip file with albums titled 11, Aiir, Earth, Today & Tomorrow, and (Untitled) God.
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Vote Now for Your Favorite Albums and Songs of 2022
Right now, Pitchfork’s editors are furiously debating the ranking of our year-end best albums and songs lists, which we’ll be bringing to you soon. But first, we’d like to invite you to share your picks. Today, we’re opening the 2022 Readers’ Poll. Which albums and songs were...
Denzel Curry Joins Redveil in Video for New “PG Baby (Remix)”: Watch
Redveil has released a new remix of his song “PG Baby.” The new version features a guest verse from Denzel Curry and follows the rappers’ recent tour together. The Redveil-directed music video features clips of the two artists performing the track on a street corner and in concert. Check it out below.
Nakhane and Perfume Genius Share Video for New Song “Do You Well”: Watch
Nakhane has shared their new song “Do You Well,” featuring Perfume Genius. Produced by Emre Türkmen with additional production by Nile Rodgers, the new track follows July’s “Tell Me Your Politik,” featuring Rodgers and Moonchild Sanelly. Check out the new Jordan Rossi–directed clip for “Do You Well” below.
Quasi Announce Tour and New Album, Share Video for New Song “Queen of Ears”: Watch
Quasi, the Portland-based duo of Sam Coomes and Janet Weiss, have announced a new album. It’s called Breaking the Balls of History and it’s due out February 10 via Sub Pop, marking their debut for the label. Quasi have also shared the song “Queen of Ears,” along with a music video directed by Patrick Stanton. Take a look below.
Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Album, Shares Song: Listen
Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced a new solo album. Strange Dance will be released February 24 via Bella Union. Selway has shared the lead single “Check for Signs of Life,” which you can listen to below. “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s...
Andrew Bird Duets With Phoebe Bridgers on New Song “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain”: Listen
Andrew Bird is back with a new song. “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain” is a duet with Phoebe Bridgers, with lyrics adapted from the Emily Dickinson poem of the same name. Listen to it below. “I came across this Emily Dickinson poem and found it to...
Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album
It’s hard to hear a song from Sleater-Kinney’s heyday without thinking of the individual contributions of each of its three members. What would “Words and Guitar” be without the piercing exclamations of Corin Tucker, the nimble riffs of Carrie Brownstein, or the rollicking drums of Janet Weiss? When Tucker belts “take the noise in my head,” each syllable razor-sharp, you can’t help but feel a sense of urgency. It isn’t a song about simply enjoying music—it’s a song about music as a life source.
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
Taylor Swift Talks Midnights, Teases Tour Dates on Fallon: Watch
Days after releasing her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about her songwriting process, getting her honorary degree from New York University, and her new music video for “Bejeweled,” which she said has “a psychotic amount” of Easter eggs of which she kept track in a PDF file. Swift also teased a tour in support of Midnights, saying, “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.” Watch clips from her interview below.
The Hirs Collective Announce New Album Featuring Members of My Chemical Romance, Soul Glo, Thursday, Touché Amoré, and More
The Hirs Collective have announced a new album with a stacked roster of special guests. The self-produced We’re Still Here arrives March 24 via Get Better and includes contributions from Frank Iero (of My Chemical Romance), Pierce Jordan (of Soul Glo), Geoff Rickley (of Thursday), Jeremy Bolm (of Touché Amoré), Marissa Paternoster (of Screaming Females), Damian Abraham (of Fucked Up), Justin Pearson (of the Locust and Planet B), Chip King (of the Body), and more.
Rihanna Announces “Lift Me Up,” First New Song in 6 Years
Rihanna has officially announced “Lift Me Up,” her first new single as a lead artist since 2016. It’ll appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to...
Chino Moreno’s ††† (Crosses) Announce EP, Share Video for New Song “Vivien”: Watch
††† (Crosses) have announced their first EP in nearly a decade: Permanent.Radiant is out December 9 via Warner. The six-song release is led by the new single “Vivien,” which comes with a music video directed by Lorenzo Diego Carrera and †††’s Shaun Lopez. Take a look below.
Listen to Archibald Slim’s “Surviving” [ft. Quadry]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Archibald Slim’s voice is blunt and assured, like he’s reciting a hard-learned lesson. Stories from the Atlanta rapper cut straight to the chase, their layers peeling back in the mind long after the song is finished. Take “Surviving”—a highlight from Slim’s latest album Worldly Ways—where he matter-of-factly breaks down street ethics and paranoia over a sweltering William Eller-produced beat: “Opposition ain’t always your competition/’Cause when we all got guns, who gon’ stop when you got your pistol?” Slim and guest rapper Quadry are intimately familiar with the burdens of survival; bringing those scenes to life is just another way to pass time.
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share Video for New Song “Pretty Boy”: Listen
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have shared a new song ahead of a forthcoming album. It’s called “Pretty Boy,” and it features Johnny Marr on guitar. Check it out below. In a press release, Gallagher said, “For this new record it was the first thing I...
