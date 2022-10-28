ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SZA Shares Long-Teased New Song “Shirt”: Watch the Video

SZA has released her long-teased track “Shirt.” The new song arrives with a music video directed by Dave Meyers and co-starring Lakeith Stanfield (who previously featured in SZA’s “I Hate U” visual). SZA and Stanfield go Bonnie and Clyde in the new Quentin Tarantino–esque visual, which features a room full of pregnant women dressed as nuns, a dead clown, and more. Watch it below.
Iggy Pop Shares New Song “Frenzy”: Listen

Iggy Pop is back with a new single, “Frenzy,” released via Atlantic Records and Gold Tooth Records, the new label from producer and guitarist Andrew Watt. Watt produced and played guitar on the new single, which also features Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan on bass and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums. Listen below.
Neil Gaiman Announces New Album, Shares Songs With FourPlay String Quartet: Listen

Neil Gaiman—the celebrated author of graphic novels including Stardust, Coraline, and The Sandman—has announced that he’s releasing an album of original music: Signs of Life is due out April 28, 2023, via Instrumental Recordings. The album is an extended collaboration with Australia’s FourPlay String Quartet, with words, music, and backing vocals from Gaiman.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Announce 2023 Tour, Share New Song: Listen

Unknown Mortal Orchestra have announced a 2023 tour in support of a forthcoming double album, along with the first taste of the record. Watch the video for “I Killed Captain Cook” below and scroll down for the tour dates. The video features Ruban Neilson’s mother, Deedee Aipolani Nielson,...
Sault Release 5 Password-Protected New Albums

Sault have released five new albums in a password-protected folder, which they say will disappear in five days. The mysterious UK music project—which released an orchestral album called Air back in April—posted a message on social media describing the albums as “an offering to God,” adding that the password “is in the message”; it was signed off, “Love SAULT.” The folder is currently available on the band’s website; once opened, it contains a zip file with albums titled 11, Aiir, Earth, Today & Tomorrow, and (Untitled) God.
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch

Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Vote Now for Your Favorite Albums and Songs of 2022

Right now, Pitchfork’s editors are furiously debating the ranking of our year-end best albums and songs lists, which we’ll be bringing to you soon. But first, we’d like to invite you to share your picks. Today, we’re opening the 2022 Readers’ Poll. Which albums and songs were...
Nakhane and Perfume Genius Share Video for New Song “Do You Well”: Watch

Nakhane has shared their new song “Do You Well,” featuring Perfume Genius. Produced by Emre Türkmen with additional production by Nile Rodgers, the new track follows July’s “Tell Me Your Politik,” featuring Rodgers and Moonchild Sanelly. Check out the new Jordan Rossi–directed clip for “Do You Well” below.
Radiohead’s Philip Selway Announces New Album, Shares Song: Listen

Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has announced a new solo album. Strange Dance will be released February 24 via Bella Union. Selway has shared the lead single “Check for Signs of Life,” which you can listen to below. “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s...
Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album

It’s hard to hear a song from Sleater-Kinney’s heyday without thinking of the individual contributions of each of its three members. What would “Words and Guitar” be without the piercing exclamations of Corin Tucker, the nimble riffs of Carrie Brownstein, or the rollicking drums of Janet Weiss? When Tucker belts “take the noise in my head,” each syllable razor-sharp, you can’t help but feel a sense of urgency. It isn’t a song about simply enjoying music—it’s a song about music as a life source.
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]

On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
Taylor Swift Talks Midnights, Teases Tour Dates on Fallon: Watch

Days after releasing her new album Midnights, Taylor Swift sat down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She talked about her songwriting process, getting her honorary degree from New York University, and her new music video for “Bejeweled,” which she said has “a psychotic amount” of Easter eggs of which she kept track in a PDF file. Swift also teased a tour in support of Midnights, saying, “I think I should do it. When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.” Watch clips from her interview below.
The Hirs Collective Announce New Album Featuring Members of My Chemical Romance, Soul Glo, Thursday, Touché Amoré, and More

The Hirs Collective have announced a new album with a stacked roster of special guests. The self-produced We’re Still Here arrives March 24 via Get Better and includes contributions from Frank Iero (of My Chemical Romance), Pierce Jordan (of Soul Glo), Geoff Rickley (of Thursday), Jeremy Bolm (of Touché Amoré), Marissa Paternoster (of Screaming Females), Damian Abraham (of Fucked Up), Justin Pearson (of the Locust and Planet B), Chip King (of the Body), and more.
Rihanna Announces “Lift Me Up,” First New Song in 6 Years

Rihanna has officially announced “Lift Me Up,” her first new single as a lead artist since 2016. It’ll appear on the soundtrack to the new Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” with Tems, producer Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. According to...
Listen to Archibald Slim’s “Surviving” [ft. Quadry]: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Archibald Slim’s voice is blunt and assured, like he’s reciting a hard-learned lesson. Stories from the Atlanta rapper cut straight to the chase, their layers peeling back in the mind long after the song is finished. Take “Surviving”—a highlight from Slim’s latest album Worldly Ways—where he matter-of-factly breaks down street ethics and paranoia over a sweltering William Eller-produced beat: “Opposition ain’t always your competition/’Cause when we all got guns, who gon’ stop when you got your pistol?” Slim and guest rapper Quadry are intimately familiar with the burdens of survival; bringing those scenes to life is just another way to pass time.
