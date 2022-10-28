Week 8 NFL Odds and Best Bets: Picks for Perfect 10 Contest

Our experts provide their Week 8 best bets for SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest.

Need some extra cash to buy Halloween Candy?

Last week, two lucky winners split the $10,000 prize from SI Sportsbook’s free NFL betting contest !

If you are a sports bettor or just a person in need of free money to buy the best Halloween costume in the neighborhood, you need to sign up and play.

Bettors can enter the free Perfect 10 contest at SI Sportsbook each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires 10 selections against the spread (ATS) for a chance at up to $10,000. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

This week’s SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest features five home favorites. Let’s take a brief look at some of the games and trends on tap for Sunday!

Can the red-hot Jets , who have won four consecutive games both straight-up (SU) and ATS, end a 12-game losing streak to the Patriots ?

The 49ers beat the Rams , 24-9, at home in Week 4 and have beaten Los Angeles seven consecutive times in the regular season. Can the Rams snap the regular-season losing skid at SoFi Stadium in Week 8?

Will rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger spark the Colts ' offense in his NFL debut against Taylor Heinicke and the Commanders ?

The Lions have lost four consecutive games and have allowed the most points per game (32.4) in the NFL. Can they contain and upset the high-powered Dolphins ?

The Cardinals have lost 10 consecutive games in Minnesota, last winning at the Vikings in 1977. Can Kyler Murray and the ‘Birds end the 44-year drought?

So, which games stand out as best bets?

Our team here at Sports Illustrated is here to help. Let’s see who our team is backing as their best bets for the contest in Week 8.

This looks suspiciously low to me, to where I hesitated to grab it—the Titans are rounding into form, as they’ve adjusted to losing AJ Brown in the offseason, Harold Landry just before the season and Taylor Lewan in-season. And they’re doing it with the identity they’ve become known for under Mike Vrabel, playing tough, smart, sound ball. Again, maybe the sportsbook knows something I don’t. But I think it’ll be too much for Houston .

Don’t be fooled by the Giants ‘ 6-1 record. They could easily be 4-3 or 3-4 if a play here or there went the other way. Their six wins have come by a total of 27 points to give them an average winning margin of 4.5 points. New York’s games have all been close, so while the Giants are very well coached at some point that luck has to run out. It will happen in Seattle as the Giants go cross country to play their second straight road game and this one will be a tall order after New York escaped Jacksonville with a win last week. And you are laying less than a field goal with the home team here, which is key.

The Bears are more than 10-point underdogs to the Cowboys , and while Justin Fields versus Micah Parsons feels like a nightmare, the only way to even try to negate Parsons’s effectiveness and pre-snap positioning is to have a mobile quarterback who can put him into conflict. The Bears are running the ball well and Dallas is one of the least effective run-stopping teams in the NFL. If nothing else, they’ll keep it closer than the line suggests.

This line seems very “fishy” to me (pun intended), as the Lions are winless against the spread in their last three games. Things might change if D’Andre Swift returns, and I could see the Lions keeping it close. But their defense has been brutal and I don’t see them stopping Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle . I’m going swimming with the fishes and will take Miami to cover the spread at Ford Field.

Derrick Henry can cover this spread by himself. Houston has allowed the most rushing yards per contest, Henry has run for 100-plus yards in three straight games and Henry gashed Houston for 200-plus yards in each of the last three matchups. The Titans should have it easy the rest of the way now that Indianapolis seems to be in panic mode, and rumor has it that wide receiver Brandin Cooks could even be traded before this weekend.

After an 0-2 start, the Titans are looking like they’ll cruise to another division title in the weak AFC South. They may not repeat as the AFC’s No. 1 seed, but the schedule does give them a shot. Whether they get there or not, Derrick Henry should run wild against a porous Texans’ run defense. Tennessee’s defense, meanwhile, is allowing 16.6 points per game over its current winning streak. Henry plus Tennessee’s defense equals an easy cover.

Something seemed to click with Justin Fields in Week 7 against the Patriots and, more importantly, the Bears’ offensive play calling seemed tailored to the quarterback’s skill set. That may seem like a low bar but it’s one that hadn’t been met since his arrival. The Bears aren’t who we thought they were (RIP Denny Green) and I want to be ahead of the curve of this narrative change.

The Raiders are finally playing better football and in Week 8 they catch the struggling Saints . The Saints’ defense has collapsed this year and the offense is basically just Alvin Kamara (who doesn’t catch as many balls as in prior years) and rookie standout Chris Olave . The depleted Saints don’t have enough to slow down Davante Adams and fantasy football hero Josh Jacobs .

The Jets are 4-0 SU AND ATS since Zach Wilson returned and the quarterback is 8-3 ATS (72.7%) over his last 11 starts. In Week 8, the Jets face a New England club they have lost to 12 consecutive times. That streak of futility ends this week. The Jets have been underdogs in every game this season and are once again getting points. MetLife will be rocking with the Jets in their stealth black helmets. Grab the points and cash with the Jets as they create more distance between themselves and the last-place Patriots in the AFC East.

San Francisco hasn’t lost to Los Angeles in the regular season since 2018. That seven-game streak for Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers includes a 24-9 win earlier in the year where the Rams looked completely outmatched. L.A. has the benefit of coming off a bye week and hosting this time around, but there’s no reason to believe in the Rams’ rushing attack or Matthew Stafford for that matter, who has more interceptions than touchdowns this season. Coming off back-to-back losses, San Francisco gets right against Los Angeles with Christian McCaffrey more fully integrated into the offensive scheme.

Laying double-digits is a tough pill to swallow but the Eagles are 10.5-point favorites for a reason—they’re that good. The NFL’s last undefeated team is hands-down the best team in the NFC and arguably on the same level as the Bills as the best team in the league. Considering the Eagles’ margin of victory is 9.3 and the Steelers ' sit at -7.9, this is perhaps the most lopsided matchup of the weekend. Lay the 10.5 and bask in a two-touchdown Philly victory.

Heading into Week 8, the Titans are riding a four-game winning streak while looking to pull away in the NFL South. Despite this success, they have been outscored by 13 points on the season, with most of the damage coming against the Bills in Week 2 (41-7). Tennessee relies heavily on the run game, and Derrick Henry (514 combined yards with four scores) smashed the Texans in his last two contests. Ryan Tannehill has questionable receiving options at wide receiver and tight end, while attempting short passes in his last five starts (20, 27, 21, 25 and 20). He also comes into the game an ankle issue that may be a problem this week. Houston played four of its last five games on the road with major issues defending the run (189/988/8 with 5.2 yards per carry). Last week, Davis Mills (302/2) looked better passing the ball, and he should have plenty of open receivers in this matchup. Tennessee allows 7.9 yards per pass attempt with four quarterback passing for more than 300 yards (317/4, 307/2, 356/2 and 359/2) and three groups of wide receivers gaining over 200 yards (BUF - 17/251/3, LV - 14/206/2 and WAS - 14/250/2). I expect the Texans to play with heart in this division game, and an early lead will change how Tennessee has to move the ball.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.