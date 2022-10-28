Read full article on original website
Evan Peters Stayed In Character As Jeffrey Dahmer For "Months" To Prepare For The Role
Niecy Nash said, "People often ask me, 'What is Evan Peters like?' 'What is it like getting to work with him?' And I told Evan backstage, I said, 'My answer is: I don't really know Evan. I didn't get to know Evan. Because Evan stayed in his process.'"
Expensive Brunette, Hypochlorous Acid Spray and Cheek Stain Are Top of Mind for Beauty Consumers: Spate
Sultry red may have been a trendy hair color for 2022, but consumers are seeking expensive brunette this winter. Consumers are also looking to spray away their skin concerns, from acne to a cleanser for the delicate skin on their eyelids. On the color cosmetics front, they appear to be ditching traditional powder blush and opting for a cheek stain to obtain a rosy glow.
Gen Z Skincare Brand Bubble Promotes Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask at PJ Party in NYC
To the soothing sounds of bedroom pop artist Renforshort, aka Lauren Isenberg, guests clad in satin pajamas gathered inside the dimly-lit vinyl room of Manhattan’s SoHo House on October 27 to celebrate the launch of Bubble Skincare’s latest product, Over Night Hydrating Sleep Mask. The mask is meant...
Mary Kay’s Droopy Eye R&D, Manscaped Expands and Sally Beauty’s Bond Repair
R&D efforts took the top spot last week on Happi.com. Mary Kay’s research on topical treatment for droopy eyes was the most-viewed news on Happi.com for the week ended October 29. It topped Manscaped’s retail expansion and Sally Beauty’s new bond repair line. Here are the top...
Venerable Brand Phisoderm Offers Clean Products for Skincare
A skin care brand that has been around for four decades is talking about clean beauty. Phisoderm Clean is line of dermatologist-recommended cleansers that are pH-balanced and uniquely designed for specific skin types; sensitive, dry/combination, and acne-prone skin, according to The Mentholatum Company, owner of the venerable skincare brand. "These...
