ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX31 Denver

Tech Junkie Review – Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

By Kirk Yuhnke
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WZ33b_0iq5WEV100

Google – now a major player in the world of smartphones. Sure, Apple and Samsung are the big dogs but if you’re shopping for a new phone and don’t consider a Google Pixel, you’re making a mistake. I took the newest Google Pixel phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, for a test.

Pixel 7

I’ll start with the more budget-friendly model, the Pixel 7. Plastic on the back, glass on the front and metal around the edges it looks like what we’ve come to expect from a smartphone in 2022. It has a 6.7″ OLED screen that looks great although some have complained that the 90hz refresh rate isn’t fast enough. Personally, I think it’s more than enough for most users.

On the back there is a pretty sizeable camera hump which packs in a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a laser auto-focus sensor. On the front you’ll find a 10.8MP selfie camera with a VERY impressive 92.8 degree wide angle view. So wide that you won’t have a problem getting that selfie of your entire group. The cameras on the back along with Google’s software tweaks take awesome photos. It easily competes with comparable phone cameras from Samsung and Apple. This combined with Google’s fun photo features including “Photo Unblur” and “Magic Eraser” make for a great photo experience.

The hardware you can’t see is the new Google Tensor G2 processor. Google says it’s customer built to make the phone faster, more efficient and more secure. While all of this is something that time will judge, there’s no question that the Pixel 7 is a zippy phone. It’s the latest and greatest from Google and it felt like that when I was using it. Animations are smooth, apps load fast and camera features worked as promised without hesitation.

What makes the Pixel 7 Pro different?

In many ways the “Pro” model is basically the big brother to the Pixel 7. It’s physically larger, which means you get a bigger screen (6.7″ instead of 6.3″) and a larger battery. The Pro’s screen also has a 120hz refresh rate which will make spec geeks happy and create a slightly more silky smooth experience. You also get 12GB of memory instead of 8GB which should also improve performance slightly.

Most importantly, the Pro ups the ante on the cameras. It adds an additional 42MP telephoto camera on the back and adds a super cool macro focus feature that lets you take SUPER DUPER close-up shots.

So – should I upgrade?

The problem with smartphones these days is that they’re all pretty darn good! The Pixel 6 was a good phone and yes, the Pixel 7 is better but that doesn’t mean you MUST RUN OUT and upgrade. It’s a worthy upgrade that feels updated in almost every way and I think both the 7 and 7 Pro are great phones. With that said, there aren’t any groundbreaking new hardware features here that are a must-have for normal users.

Nonetheless, If you’re ready for a new phone, you’d be remiss if you didn’t consider the new Pixel phones from Google. They easily fall among the best smartphones on the market and are a worth competitor to Samsung and Apple phones.

The Google Pixel 7 is available right now starting at $600 – the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $900 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023

Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
SPY

Google Pixel 7 Review: Minimal Upgrades, But Still a Rock Solid Smartphone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Google Pixel 7 Review: At a Glance What’s New With the Google Pixel 7? Google Pixel 7: Slight Improvements To Design and Performance Google Pixel 7 Review: Still a Fantastic Display Battery Life & Charging Google Pixel 7 Camera: Great Photos Are Standard The Verdict: A Lot of Smartphone for $600 So, Should You Buy It? It’s smartphone update season, and Google recently launched its latest Pixel offerings, including the Google Pixel 7. By now you’ve probably already heard there are no standout features in this...
notebookcheck.net

Comparison review: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro vs. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2

Samsung's Galaxy Bus2 Pro has become even more compact than its predecessor. The audio performance is tuned by AKG and supports 24-bit sound for the first time. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 rely on the support of Devialet's audio specialists, and Sony's LDAC codec is used for a wide transmission bandwidth.
Tom's Guide

Best used smartphones 2022

Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Android Police

Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 13 Pro specs leak online ahead of launch

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro are billed to launch before the end of the year, and will likely be among the first batch of phones to adopt Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Details of the Xiaomi 13 Pro have now leaked online, touting a 1-inch type IMX989 50 MP primary camera and other impressive bits of hardware.
Android Headlines

This Is Google's Pixel 2 Prototype With Iris Scanning

It seems like Google had a Pixel 2 prototype with Iris scanning aka Iris Recognition System. This phone got leaked by Internal Archive, as you can see in the image below the article. This Google Pixel 2 prototype actually offers Iris scanning. We’re not sure how close this phone was...
notebookcheck.net

Onyx BOOX Nova Air2: 7.8-inch E-Ink tablet arrives with Snapdragon 662 chipset and stylus support

Onyx BOOX has been on somewhat of a spree lately. Now, the company has introduced the Nova Air2, seemingly a cheaper and smaller alternative to the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 like the Tab Ultra, the Nova Air2 runs Android 11 on a 2,000 mAh battery with 3 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32 GB of eMMC flash storage. For reference, the tablet measures 192 x 136.5 x 6.3 mm and weighs 235 g.
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy