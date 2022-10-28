ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
LOUISVILLE, KY
$5 million Prospect home sells before auction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar home in Prospect set to go to auction this weekend was sold before the gavel even hit. The property on Wolf Pen Branch Road is valued at $5 million and was built in 2013. It features more than 11,000 square-feet of space and five...
PROSPECT, KY
Norton Healthcare using survey results for planned west Louisville hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is working on developing a community-catered plan for a hospital in west Louisville. Soon to be Louisville's newest hospital, Norton West Louisville Hospital will be located at the corner of 28th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood. it's the first new hospital being built in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining

I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Novolex Invests $10 Million in Indiana Recycling Expansion

Novolex, a leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced that it is investing $10 million to expand capacity to recycle plastic bags and other polyethylene film at its recycling facility in North Vernon, IN. The investment in mechanical recycling equipment will enable the plant to produce up to 28...
NORTH VERNON, IN
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Sherman Minton Bridge 9-day closure now scheduled in late November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nine-day closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge has been rescheduled to take place after the Thanksgiving holiday. Eastbound I-64 is now set to close starting on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to a release from the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
KENTUCKY STATE
LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom

A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
LOUISVILLE, KY

