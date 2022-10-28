Read full article on original website
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently Closing
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, Kentucky
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another week
lanereport.com
Bill Ramsey promoted to president of the Louisville office for Denham-Blythe Co.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Denham-Blythe Co. Inc. is a design/build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Announced it has promoted Bill Ramsey to President of the Louisville office. Ramsey will oversee all operations for the Louisville office. He is the former Executive Vice President of...
spectrumnews1.com
Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
wdrb.com
$5 million Prospect home sells before auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar home in Prospect set to go to auction this weekend was sold before the gavel even hit. The property on Wolf Pen Branch Road is valued at $5 million and was built in 2013. It features more than 11,000 square-feet of space and five...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare using survey results for planned west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is working on developing a community-catered plan for a hospital in west Louisville. Soon to be Louisville's newest hospital, Norton West Louisville Hospital will be located at the corner of 28th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood. it's the first new hospital being built in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933.
KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining
I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
buildingindiana.com
Novolex Invests $10 Million in Indiana Recycling Expansion
Novolex, a leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, announced that it is investing $10 million to expand capacity to recycle plastic bags and other polyethylene film at its recycling facility in North Vernon, IN. The investment in mechanical recycling equipment will enable the plant to produce up to 28...
Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. (...)
Things To Do: Lunch By The Bridge at Ramiro’s
This fall, don your walking shoes, head to Jeffersonville, and experience the thrill of looking down on the Ohio River flowing under the historic Big Four Bridge. Lunch places abound in the area, so whatever appetite you work up you will find satisfactory sustenance. Ramiro’s Cantina Express. 253 Spring...
Wave 3
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
WLKY.com
Bullitt County leaders excited about impact of UPS' $300 million investment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS announced plans for a major investment into Louisville and Bullitt County on Thursday. The company said it plans to build two one-million-square-foot facilities to support the health care sector. Locations for the two facilities have not been determined yet. Leaders are excited about the project's...
Wave 3
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. WAVE News heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
WLKY.com
JCPS gets largest gift in its history from billionaire MacKenzie Scott
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools just got the largest donation in its history. The district just received a $20 million gift from a billionaire: MacKenzie Scott. Scott is a philanthropist and novelist, and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos. She's donated billions of dollars to charities and nonprofit organizations....
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana holds dedication ceremony for 'Field of Memories'
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A groundbreaking southern Indiana softball team now has a permanent tribute at a park in Floyds Knob. A ceremony took place on Thursday for the new B.P.W. Hoosiers Field of Memories at Letty Walker Park. The Hoosiers were a softball team that represented Floyd County...
A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
Wave 3
Sherman Minton Bridge 9-day closure now scheduled in late November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nine-day closure for the Sherman Minton Bridge has been rescheduled to take place after the Thanksgiving holiday. Eastbound I-64 is now set to close starting on Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. on Dec. 7, according to a release from the Sherman Minton Renewal project.
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
LG&E’s ‘not actionable’ energy plan earned poor marks from regulators
Amid warming global temperatures and an energy transition, LG&E and Kentucky Utilities provided a 15-year plan to state regulators it never intended to use.
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
wvih.com
Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom
A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
