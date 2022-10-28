Read full article on original website
Two Upstate New York Towns Named Nation’s “Most Magical” In Winter
Upstate New York winters are known for being cold, snowy, and harsh. But there is also a natural beauty to the season that must be appreciated. Often time that winter beauty is centered around our quaint Upstate New York towns that take on a whole new life in the winter months. There is nothing quite like a fresh blanket of snow adding to the charm of a walkable downtown, the welcoming warmth of a great local restaurant on a cold night, or just the sheer beauty of nighttime lights reflecting off the frozen hallmarks of the season.
Pleasant again for Sunday and Halloween is looking more and more like a treat than a trick
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- This weekend has been the third in a row to feature sunny weather and above average afternoon high temperatures. Sunday's weather looks very similar to what we experienced on Saturday. We currently have an area of high pressure right on top of central New York. This system will...
Look for this sight this weekend!
Subject: There will be a huge boat heading down the Sound on Saturday!. I write in my capacity as consultant to Orsted. The joint venture of Orsted and Eversource is the developer of South Fork Wind, the offshore wind farm that will bring offshore wind energy to serve the South Fork and New York for the first time.
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
Onondaga Lake Parkway closed in one direction after truck hits bridge, flips on side
Salina, N.Y. - A tractor-trailer slammed into the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway in Salina Monday afternoon. The large truck hit so hard the vehicle flipped on its side, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The crash was reported at 1:27 p.m....
DEC researchers net giant 154-pound lake sturgeon in Cayuga Lake
A team of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) researchers recently netted an enormous lake sturgeon as part of on ongoing study to monitor population levels of the rare fish in Cayuga Lake. The massive sturgeon measured 77.6 inches in length and weighed 154 pounds, almost twice the...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 23 – October 29
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Mayor Deana Michaels announced that River View Pediatrics, currently located at 63 S. First St., recently purchased the former Tops market at 909 W. First St., which will become the new location for their practice. Full story here.
Second day of early voting in Central New York
Dewitt, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although election day is not until November 8, plenty of neighbors in Central New York were out this weekend to cast their voters early. “It’s easy,” Mary Jensen said, “Everybody should vote. We need people to vote.”. Jensen has been coming to...
City of Rome announces winner of Halloween Decorating Contest
ROME, N.Y. – The community chose the winner of the first Rome Halloween Decorating Contest, which was announced on the city’s Facebook page Monday morning. The winner is 519 Millbrook Road. Online voting was open from Friday through Sunday. According to the city, there were 23 entries and...
House fire in DeWitt calls at least five fire departments to the scene
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt has called five fire departments including DeWitt Fire, Manlius Fire, Liverpool Fire, Solvay Fire, and Fayetville Fire to the scene. DeWitt Police and AMR ambulance are also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke inside. NewsChannel Nine reached out to […]
New York State gas price average climbs up 14 cents in one week
AAA officials said that Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, which was three cents lower than last week.
DEC Announces Leftover Deer Management Permits Available Nov. 1
NYS- New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that remaining Deer Management Permits (DMPs) New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in several Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) will be available to hunters beginning Nov.1. Applications for leftover DMPs will be accepted for the...
Kudzu Found in 14 Counties in New York State
Kudzu, a fast-growing invasive vine originally native to Asia, has been found in 14 counties in New York State, entirely in the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island. Due to control efforts, 1/3 of all known kudzu sites in New York currently have no kudzu vines. 27 sites are considered eradicated, having no plants found for 3 years, and 37 have had no plants found for 1 or 2 years and are still being monitored.
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
No Tricks! Central New York Schools Cancel Halloween Costumes
Kids will have to save the dressing up for trick or treating on Halloween night. District officials have canceled costumes at some schools in Central New York. In a letter sent home from Clinton Central School from Dr. Lee and Dr. Carney, parents were informed that students and faculty will not be dressing up in Halloween attire for school.
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Is It the Last Time New Yorkers Move Clocks for Daylight Savings?
Are you thinking that this is the last time you need to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time? For some reason, I kept hearing that this was the last time New Yorkers were going to have to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time. Is that true?. Well, after...
NYS Police investigating fatal crash that left pedestrian dead in Oswego County
VOLNEY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Town of Volney on Sunday, October 30. Troopers say their initial investigation found that around 9 p.m. a car was traveling eastbound on State Route 3 when it hit a 38-year-old Megan Delong-Hahn, from Mexico, NY, as she was walking in the eastbound lane.
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: October 31, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 250 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30) this past week. Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level has been reduced to “medium,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
AAA Gas Prices Report October 31, 2022: National Average Gas Price Stabilizes, New York State Prices Climb More Than 14 Cents In One Week
CENTRAL NEW YORK – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, down 3 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.40. The New York State average is $3.82, up 14 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.55.
