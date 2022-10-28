Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Jay Newton: Republicans fumbled their chance, let's see what Democrats can do
The Republicans running New Hampshire for the past two years have had their chance. It’s time to try the Democrats.
laconiadailysun.com
Even as drought forces water cutbacks, climate gets short shrift in midterm election
LAKE MEAD, Nev. — The streaks of white on the rock ringing the nation’s largest reservoir show how far its water levels have dropped since it was last full. Lake Mead and nearby Lake Powell, which send water to 40 million people in the Southwest, are at their lowest levels since they were filled in the 1930s as part of the Hoover Dam’s construction on the Colorado River.
laconiadailysun.com
Most common fast food chains in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in New Hampshire using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.
laconiadailysun.com
NHEC, Conexon partner for broadband expansion to thousands of NH homes and businesses
PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative is expanding its partnership with rural fiber-optic network design and construction management leader Conexon to bring fiber-to-the-home service across the cooperative’s territory. NHEC and Conexon have already worked together to provide gigabit speed internet access to two communities, Acworth and Sandwich, and...
Comments / 0