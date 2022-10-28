Read full article on original website
Harsco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Harsco HSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harsco beat estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $57.39 million from the same period last...
BorgWarner Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, BorgWarner BWA earned $292.00 million, a 26.41% increase from the preceding quarter. BorgWarner also posted a total of $4.06 billion in sales, a 8.01% increase since Q2. BorgWarner earned $231.00 million, and sales totaled $3.76 billion in Q2. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital...
Franklin Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights
Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same...
Myriad Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 09:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myriad Genetics missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $10.90 million from the same...
Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intercept Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 69.2%, reporting an EPS of $7.8 versus an estimate of $4.61. Revenue was down $15.24 million from the same...
Uber Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Uber Technologies UBER reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Uber Technologies missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same...
Colliers Intl Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights
Colliers Intl Gr CIGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colliers Intl Gr missed estimated earnings by 15.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.67. Revenue was up $85.30 million from...
CommVault Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same...
Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $21.96 million from...
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q3 Earnings Insights
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock posted an EPS of $-0.15. Revenue was down $10.29 million from the same period last year. Past...
Recap: Sysco Q1 Earnings
Sysco SYY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sysco missed estimated earnings by 2.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $2.67 billion from the same period last...
Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same...
Recap: Abiomed Q2 Earnings
Abiomed ABMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Abiomed beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $17.78 million from the same period last...
Recap: Repligen Q3 Earnings
Repligen RGEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repligen beat estimated earnings by 13.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last...
Recap: CONSOL Energy Q3 Earnings
CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $3.03. Revenue was up $265.32 million from the same...
Marathon Oil's Debt Overview
Shares of Marathon Oil Inc. MRO increased by 42.81% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Marathon Oil has. According to the Marathon Oil's most recent financial statement as reported on August 4, 2022, total debt is at $3.98 billion, with $3.71 billion in long-term debt and $273.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.16 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.82 billion.
Recap: Molson Coors Beverage Q3 Earnings
Molson Coors Beverage TAP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Molson Coors Beverage missed estimated earnings by 3.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $112.30 million from...
Recap: IPG Photonics Q3 Earnings
IPG Photonics IPGP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IPG Photonics beat estimated earnings by 26.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.16. Revenue was down $30.14 million from the same...
Recap: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Q3 Earnings
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted an EPS of $3.18. Revenue was up $87.04 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: SoFi Technologies Q3 Earnings
SoFi Technologies SOFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SoFi Technologies beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $142.07 million from the same...
