Elon Musk Responds After Pranksters Posing As Laid-Off Twitter Employees Fool Media Outlets
After closing the $44 billion Twitter Inc TWTR buyout, Elon Musk's stance on Twitter employees is anticipated to be one of the most significant steps as he takes over the company. A report suggests he has no plans to cut staff, but he did not explicitly rule out layoffs. Amidst...
Why Apple, Meta, Amazon, Tesla And ProShares UltraPro QQQ Are Drawing Investors' Eyes Today
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investors and traders braced for a 75 basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Market participants are keenly waiting for any cue that the central bank has finally decided to reduce its aggression. Here’s a look...
Dogecoin Raises Eyebrows, Elon Musk Takes Charge At Twitter, Apple In For Setback And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend
Optimism is returning to the market, with earnings and hopes of a Fed pivot serving to allay investors’ apprehensions. Here's a recap of a few major headlines that hit the wire over the weekend and could have a bearing on the direction of the market. 1. Doge Takes Off:...
Elon Musk Asked To Take Management Crash Courses To Run Twitter? 'Demanding...Tantalizing Carrot'
The new owner of Twitter, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk, mocked the social media company’s management 101 crash course on Sunday. What Happened: Musk posted a screenshot on Twitter related to an internal management course, which covers “what it means to be a good manager at Twitter.” Managers are given 30 days to finish, according to the shared image.
Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter has made the chorus demanding Donald Trump's return to the platform louder with Mexico's president joining in on Monday. What Happened: President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a news conference that Musk should "repair the damage done by the cancellation of President Trump's account," reported Reuters.
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Revived His $44B Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is now the owner (and CEO) of one of the largest social media platforms. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk completed an acquisition of Twitter on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. The acquisition is significantly impacting one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies. What Happened:...
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
Amazon, Netflix, Meta And Other Big Tech Could Soon Have To Compensate Telcos For Bandwidth In Europe
Telecom groups pushed European regulators to consider a price for the companies that send traffic along their networks to help fund mammoth upgrades to their infrastructure, something known as the “sender pays” principle, CNBC reports. European telecom providers made their most vigorous push for Big Tech to share...
