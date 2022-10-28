Read full article on original website
Harsco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Harsco HSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harsco beat estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $57.39 million from the same period last...
Recap: Incyte Q3 Earnings
Incyte INCY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Incyte missed estimated earnings by 18.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.74. Revenue was up $10.32 million from the same period last...
Recap: Repligen Q3 Earnings
Repligen RGEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repligen beat estimated earnings by 13.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last...
Recap: Safehold Q3 Earnings
Safehold SAFE reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Safehold beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last...
Recap: Abiomed Q2 Earnings
Abiomed ABMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Abiomed beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $17.78 million from the same period last...
Myriad Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 09:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myriad Genetics missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $10.90 million from the same...
Recap: Ranpak Hldgs Q3 Earnings
Ranpak Hldgs PACK reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:19 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $19.30 million from the same...
Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $21.96 million from...
Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Intercept Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 69.2%, reporting an EPS of $7.8 versus an estimate of $4.61. Revenue was down $15.24 million from the same...
Recap: Catalent Q1 Earnings
Catalent CTLT reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Catalent missed estimated earnings by 39.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.56. Revenue was down $3.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Harmony Biosciences Q3 Earnings
Harmony Biosciences HRMY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harmony Biosciences posted an EPS of $0.95. Revenue was up $36.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
USA Compression Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
USA Compression Partners USAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. USA Compression Partners missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $20.99 million from...
Scorpio Tankers: Q3 Earnings Insights
Scorpio Tankers STNG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:27 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Scorpio Tankers beat estimated earnings by 9.72%, reporting an EPS of $4.29 versus an estimate of $3.91. Revenue was up $370.73 million from the same...
Recap: Molson Coors Beverage Q3 Earnings
Molson Coors Beverage TAP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Molson Coors Beverage missed estimated earnings by 3.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.32 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $112.30 million from...
Eli Lilly Says Q3 Earnings Supported By Key Products and Volume, Cuts FY22 Outlook
Eli Lilly And Co LLY has reported Q3 sales of $6.94 billion, +2% Y/Y beating the consensus of $6.91 billion. Lilly's revenue increased 7% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by volume growth of key growth products, partially offset by lower realized prices and lower Alimta revenue following the entry of generics.
Recap: SoFi Technologies Q3 Earnings
SoFi Technologies SOFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SoFi Technologies beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $142.07 million from the same...
CommVault Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same...
Uber Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Uber Technologies UBER reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Uber Technologies missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same...
Recap: Pyxis Oncology Q3 Earnings
Pyxis Oncology PYXS reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pyxis Oncology missed estimated earnings by 4.94%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.81. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: Q3 Earnings Insights
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock posted an EPS of $-0.15. Revenue was down $10.29 million from the same period last year. Past...
