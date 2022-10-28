ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Nio Stock Today?

NIO Inc NIO shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company provided a delivery update for October. Nio said it delivered 10,059 vehicles last month, representing an increase of 174.3% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 5,979 SUVs including 2,814 ES7s, and 4,080 sedans including 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s. "The...
What's Driving Lyft Stock Higher Today?

Lyft Inc LYFT shares are trading higher Tuesday in sympathy with Uber Technologies Inc UBER, which reported strong third-quarter financial results. What Happened: Uber said third-quarter revenue increased 72% year-over-year to $8.3 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $8.13 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 61 cents per share. The net loss included a $512 million net headwind primarily due to net unrealized losses related to the revaluations of Uber's equity investments.
Special: The Only Stocks To Buy In A Recession

When you think of “recession-proof” stocks… what comes to mind?. The widespread (but wrong) belief is companies that sell “essentials,” like Clorox or Johnson & Johnson, are the best way to ride out a recession. Bonhoeffer Fund September 2022 Performance Update. Bonhoeffer Fund's performance update...
NASDAQ

4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
14 Household Items That Are Actually Getting Cheaper

The news about inflation activity during the month of September could hardly have been worse. Despite a drop in the price of gas and oil, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index rose by 8.2% year over year. This pace continues to run near a 40-year high. And although the price […]
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. SoFi said third-quarter revenue increased 51% year-over-year to $419.26 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $392.76 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 9 cents per share, which beat average estimates for a loss of 10 cents per share.
Harsco: Q3 Earnings Insights

Harsco HSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harsco beat estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $57.39 million from the same period last...
