Franklin Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights
Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same...
Recap: AMETEK Q3 Earnings
AMETEK AME reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMETEK beat estimated earnings by 5.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Repligen Q3 Earnings
Repligen RGEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repligen beat estimated earnings by 13.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last...
Recap: Fox Q1 Earnings
Fox FOXA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fox beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $147.00 million from the same period last...
Harsco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Harsco HSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harsco beat estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $57.39 million from the same period last...
Honeywell International, Seagen, New York Community Bancorp And This Transportation Company Featured On CNBC's Final Trade
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended buying shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN. Benzinga data shows analysts have an Outperform consensus rating on SGEN. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB, saying that after...
Recap: Safehold Q3 Earnings
Safehold SAFE reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Safehold beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last...
Recap: CONSOL Energy Q3 Earnings
CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $3.03. Revenue was up $265.32 million from the same...
Marathon Oil's Debt Overview
Shares of Marathon Oil Inc. MRO increased by 42.81% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Marathon Oil has. According to the Marathon Oil's most recent financial statement as reported on August 4, 2022, total debt is at $3.98 billion, with $3.71 billion in long-term debt and $273.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.16 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.82 billion.
Recap: Blueprint Medicines Q3 Earnings
Blueprint Medicines BPMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blueprint Medicines beat estimated earnings by 10.44%, reporting an EPS of $-2.23 versus an estimate of $-2.49. Revenue was up $41.79 million from the same...
USA Compression Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
USA Compression Partners USAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. USA Compression Partners missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $20.99 million from...
BorgWarner Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, BorgWarner BWA earned $292.00 million, a 26.41% increase from the preceding quarter. BorgWarner also posted a total of $4.06 billion in sales, a 8.01% increase since Q2. BorgWarner earned $231.00 million, and sales totaled $3.76 billion in Q2. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital...
CommVault Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
CommVault Systems CVLT reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CommVault Systems beat estimated earnings by 14.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.5. Revenue was up $10.22 million from the same...
Uber Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Uber Technologies UBER reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Uber Technologies missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same...
Recap: SoFi Technologies Q3 Earnings
SoFi Technologies SOFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SoFi Technologies beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $142.07 million from the same...
Recap: Hamilton Lane Q2 Earnings
Hamilton Lane HLNE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hamilton Lane beat estimated earnings by 67.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was up $57.06 million from the same...
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Soaring Today
SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and raised its full-year outlook. SoFi said third-quarter revenue increased 51% year-over-year to $419.26 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $392.76 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 9 cents per share, which beat average estimates for a loss of 10 cents per share.
Mizuho, Susquehanna Cut Price Targets On ON Semiconductor Following Q3 Results, But This Analyst Boosts PT
ON Semiconductor Corporation ON reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. ON Semiconductor reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beat the consensus of $1.32. ON Semiconductor sees Q4 revenue of $2.01 billion - $2.14 billion,...
Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq Composite declined by over 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Colliers Intl Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights
Colliers Intl Gr CIGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colliers Intl Gr missed estimated earnings by 15.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.67. Revenue was up $85.30 million from...
