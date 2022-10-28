ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Recap: Fox Q1 Earnings

Fox FOXA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fox beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $147.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

BorgWarner Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, BorgWarner BWA earned $292.00 million, a 26.41% increase from the preceding quarter. BorgWarner also posted a total of $4.06 billion in sales, a 8.01% increase since Q2. BorgWarner earned $231.00 million, and sales totaled $3.76 billion in Q2. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital...
Benzinga

Franklin Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Aerojet Rocketdyne Q3 Earnings

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 2.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $4.50 million from...
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Benzinga

Myriad Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights

Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 09:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myriad Genetics missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $10.90 million from the same...
Benzinga

Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $21.96 million from...
Benzinga

Uber Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights

Uber Technologies UBER reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Uber Technologies missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Repligen Q3 Earnings

Repligen RGEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repligen beat estimated earnings by 13.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Blucora: Q3 Earnings Insights

Blucora BCOR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blucora missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $2.48 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Recap: Textainer Q3 Earnings

Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Textainer Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was up $9.32 million from...
Benzinga

Hexo FY22 Net Loss Reaches CA$1.1B - Here's What Investors Need To Know

HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO net revenue in FY22 was CA$191.1 million ($141.2 million), a 54% increase compared to CA$123.8 million in FY21. This increase is mainly attributable to the acquisitions of Redecan and Zenabis, which contributed CA$60.3 million and CA$30.8 million of net revenue in FY22, respectively. Excluding the impact of business acquisitions, net revenues have declined by 19%.
Benzinga

Recap: AMETEK Q3 Earnings

AMETEK AME reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMETEK beat estimated earnings by 5.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Marathon Oil's Debt Overview

Shares of Marathon Oil Inc. MRO increased by 42.81% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Marathon Oil has. According to the Marathon Oil's most recent financial statement as reported on August 4, 2022, total debt is at $3.98 billion, with $3.71 billion in long-term debt and $273.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.16 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.82 billion.
Benzinga

Recap: Harmony Biosciences Q3 Earnings

Harmony Biosciences HRMY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harmony Biosciences posted an EPS of $0.95. Revenue was up $36.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga

USA Compression Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

USA Compression Partners USAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. USA Compression Partners missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $20.99 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Blueprint Medicines Q3 Earnings

Blueprint Medicines BPMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blueprint Medicines beat estimated earnings by 10.44%, reporting an EPS of $-2.23 versus an estimate of $-2.49. Revenue was up $41.79 million from the same...
Benzinga

Honeywell International, Seagen, New York Community Bancorp And This Transportation Company Featured On CNBC's Final Trade

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended buying shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN. Benzinga data shows analysts have an Outperform consensus rating on SGEN. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB, saying that after...
