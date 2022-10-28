Read full article on original website
Recap: Fox Q1 Earnings
Fox FOXA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fox beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $147.00 million from the same period last...
BorgWarner Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, BorgWarner BWA earned $292.00 million, a 26.41% increase from the preceding quarter. BorgWarner also posted a total of $4.06 billion in sales, a 8.01% increase since Q2. BorgWarner earned $231.00 million, and sales totaled $3.76 billion in Q2. What Is ROCE?. Return on Capital...
Franklin Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights
Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same...
Recap: Aerojet Rocketdyne Q3 Earnings
Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 2.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $4.50 million from...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Myriad Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 09:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myriad Genetics missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $10.90 million from the same...
How Much A $1,000 Invested In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Apple At Mid-June Lows Is Worth Now
The sun appears to have come out in the midst of the crypto winter, as several digital currencies are rallying. Many have begun to move higher and are trading well off their mid-June bottoms. What Changed Now: The sell-off in risky assets has made valuations very attractive, and this has...
Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $21.96 million from...
Uber Technologies: Q3 Earnings Insights
Uber Technologies UBER reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Uber Technologies missed estimated earnings by 59.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.50 billion from the same...
Recap: Repligen Q3 Earnings
Repligen RGEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repligen beat estimated earnings by 13.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last...
Blucora: Q3 Earnings Insights
Blucora BCOR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blucora missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was down $2.48 million from the same period last...
Recap: Textainer Q3 Earnings
Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Textainer Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was up $9.32 million from...
Hexo FY22 Net Loss Reaches CA$1.1B - Here's What Investors Need To Know
HEXO Corp. HEXO HEXO net revenue in FY22 was CA$191.1 million ($141.2 million), a 54% increase compared to CA$123.8 million in FY21. This increase is mainly attributable to the acquisitions of Redecan and Zenabis, which contributed CA$60.3 million and CA$30.8 million of net revenue in FY22, respectively. Excluding the impact of business acquisitions, net revenues have declined by 19%.
Recap: AMETEK Q3 Earnings
AMETEK AME reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMETEK beat estimated earnings by 5.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last...
Marathon Oil's Debt Overview
Shares of Marathon Oil Inc. MRO increased by 42.81% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Marathon Oil has. According to the Marathon Oil's most recent financial statement as reported on August 4, 2022, total debt is at $3.98 billion, with $3.71 billion in long-term debt and $273.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.16 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.82 billion.
Recap: Harmony Biosciences Q3 Earnings
Harmony Biosciences HRMY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harmony Biosciences posted an EPS of $0.95. Revenue was up $36.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
USA Compression Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
USA Compression Partners USAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. USA Compression Partners missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $20.99 million from...
Recap: Blueprint Medicines Q3 Earnings
Blueprint Medicines BPMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blueprint Medicines beat estimated earnings by 10.44%, reporting an EPS of $-2.23 versus an estimate of $-2.49. Revenue was up $41.79 million from the same...
Honeywell International, Seagen, New York Community Bancorp And This Transportation Company Featured On CNBC's Final Trade
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended buying shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN. Benzinga data shows analysts have an Outperform consensus rating on SGEN. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB, saying that after...
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
