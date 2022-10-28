ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Textainer Q3 Earnings

Textainer Gr Hldgs TGH reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Textainer Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 8.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.64 versus an estimate of $1.51. Revenue was up $9.32 million from...
Recap: Safehold Q3 Earnings

Safehold SAFE reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Safehold beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last...
Marathon Oil's Debt Overview

Shares of Marathon Oil Inc. MRO increased by 42.81% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Marathon Oil has. According to the Marathon Oil's most recent financial statement as reported on August 4, 2022, total debt is at $3.98 billion, with $3.71 billion in long-term debt and $273.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.16 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.82 billion.
Honeywell International, Seagen, New York Community Bancorp And This Transportation Company Featured On CNBC's Final Trade

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended buying shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN. Benzinga data shows analysts have an Outperform consensus rating on SGEN. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB, saying that after...
Recap: Fox Q1 Earnings

Fox FOXA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fox beat estimated earnings by 5.22%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $147.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Ranpak Hldgs Q3 Earnings

Ranpak Hldgs PACK reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:19 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ranpak Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was down $19.30 million from the same...
Recap: AMETEK Q3 Earnings

AMETEK AME reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMETEK beat estimated earnings by 5.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.37. Revenue was up $111.00 million from the same period last...
Harsco: Q3 Earnings Insights

Harsco HSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harsco beat estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $57.39 million from the same period last...
Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $21.96 million from...
Recap: Repligen Q3 Earnings

Repligen RGEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repligen beat estimated earnings by 13.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last...
Recap: CONSOL Energy Q3 Earnings

CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $3.03. Revenue was up $265.32 million from the same...
Recap: Hamilton Lane Q2 Earnings

Hamilton Lane HLNE reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hamilton Lane beat estimated earnings by 67.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was up $57.06 million from the same...
Franklin Resources: Q4 Earnings Insights

Franklin Resources BEN reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Franklin Resources beat estimated earnings by 16.42%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.67. Revenue was down $242.00 million from the same...
NIO Shares Pop On 174% Increase In October Vehicle Delivery

Smart electric vehicle manufacturer NIO Inc NIO delivered 10,059 vehicles in October 2022, representing an increase of 174.3% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs, including 2,814 ES7s, and 4,080 premium smart electric sedans including 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s. The company delivered 92,493 vehicles year-to-date 2022,...
Colliers Intl Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Colliers Intl Gr CIGI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Colliers Intl Gr missed estimated earnings by 15.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.67. Revenue was up $85.30 million from...
What Dividend Stocks Did This Finance-Focused Congressman Buy?

U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN) has made more than 90 trades in the last three years. Since 2017, Hollingsworth has been a representative for Indiana's 9th Congressional District. During that time, he has been a member of the House Financial Services Committee, which oversees many issues including banking, consumer credit and monetary policy, international finance, insurance, public and private housing, securities and exchanges and urban development.
