Recap: Sysco Q1 Earnings
Sysco SYY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sysco missed estimated earnings by 2.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was up $2.67 billion from the same period last...
Recap: CONSOL Energy Q3 Earnings
CONSOL Energy CEIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CONSOL Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $3.03. Revenue was up $265.32 million from the same...
Recap: Abiomed Q2 Earnings
Abiomed ABMD reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Abiomed beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $17.78 million from the same period last...
Consolidated Communications: Q3 Earnings Insights
Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Consolidated Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was down $21.96 million from...
Marathon Oil's Debt Overview
Shares of Marathon Oil Inc. MRO increased by 42.81% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Marathon Oil has. According to the Marathon Oil's most recent financial statement as reported on August 4, 2022, total debt is at $3.98 billion, with $3.71 billion in long-term debt and $273.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.16 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.82 billion.
Harsco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Harsco HSC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harsco beat estimated earnings by 266.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $57.39 million from the same period last...
Recap: Harmony Biosciences Q3 Earnings
Harmony Biosciences HRMY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harmony Biosciences posted an EPS of $0.95. Revenue was up $36.47 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Recap: Arconic Q3 Earnings
Arconic ARNC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arconic missed estimated earnings by 79.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $390.00 million from the same period last...
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
Honeywell International, Seagen, New York Community Bancorp And This Transportation Company Featured On CNBC's Final Trade
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners recommended buying shares of Seagen Inc. SGEN. Benzinga data shows analysts have an Outperform consensus rating on SGEN. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management named New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB, saying that after...
Myriad Genetics: Q3 Earnings Insights
Myriad Genetics MYGN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 09:05 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Myriad Genetics missed estimated earnings by 216.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $10.90 million from the same...
Recap: SoFi Technologies Q3 Earnings
SoFi Technologies SOFI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. SoFi Technologies beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $142.07 million from the same...
Recap: Safehold Q3 Earnings
Safehold SAFE reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Safehold beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was up $24.40 million from the same period last...
Recap: Blueprint Medicines Q3 Earnings
Blueprint Medicines BPMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Blueprint Medicines beat estimated earnings by 10.44%, reporting an EPS of $-2.23 versus an estimate of $-2.49. Revenue was up $41.79 million from the same...
Recap: IPG Photonics Q3 Earnings
IPG Photonics IPGP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IPG Photonics beat estimated earnings by 26.72%, reporting an EPS of $1.47 versus an estimate of $1.16. Revenue was down $30.14 million from the same...
Recap: Repligen Q3 Earnings
Repligen RGEN reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Repligen beat estimated earnings by 13.24%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was up $22.52 million from the same period last...
USA Compression Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
USA Compression Partners USAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 06:59 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. USA Compression Partners missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $20.99 million from...
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Insights
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was up $34.83 million from the same...
Neurocrine Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Insights
Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Neurocrine Biosciences beat estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.08 versus an estimate of $0.8. Revenue was up $91.90 million from the same...
