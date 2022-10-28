Read full article on original website
fortscott.biz
FSHS Band Receives Superior Rating in Neewolah Parade
The Fort Scott Band earned a 1-rating this past weekend, marching in the Neewollah Parade in Independence, KS. “Thirty-four students were in the parade,” Justin Robinson, FSHS Band Director said. “And two middle school students were carrying the banner. ” The scale is 1-5, with top indicating a...
fortscott.biz
Kiwanis Pioneers: Drive Through Chili Feed Fundraiser Nov. 10
The Kiwanis Club of Fort Scott Pioneers will hold their 34th annual Chili Feed on Thursday, November 10 at the United Methodist Church at 301 South National in Fort Scott. “The annual fundraiser will be drive through only.” according to Kiwanis Pioneer President Millie Karleskint. A meal of...
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Commission Agenda for Nov. 1
1st District–Nelson Blythe Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING HELD AT CITY HALL IN THE COMMISSION ROOM. BEGINNING at 9:00AM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting. •...
