Emma Weymouth and Wes Gordon Celebrate Carolina Herrera at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London

Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, and Wes Gordon , creative director of Carolina Herrera , hosted a dinner at the Sir John Soane Museum overlooking the leafy Lincoln’s Inn Fields in London earlier this week.

Ladies in town, such as Frederick Windsor, Mary Charteris, Olivia Buckingham and Sabine Getty, and music artists like Eve and Celeste turned up for the occasion, sporting looks from Herrera’s recent collections.

Weymouth, who wore a layered red dress from the brand’s chalet capsule for the evening, toured the museum filled with sculptures, antiques and paintings with her guests before the dinner started.

Emma Weymouth toured Sir John Soane’s Museum with guests before the dinner.

Gordon seems to be particularly fond of hosting dinners at prominent cultural institutions in London. He threw a lavish dinner back in 2019 at the Wallace Collection for the brand’s tabletop collaboration with Cabana during London Fashion Week.

This time, he arranged violin and cello performances for the guests to enjoy as they dined on dishes prepared by the caterer By Word of Mouth.

Guests attend an intimate dinner to celebrate Carolina Herrera at Sir John Soane’s Museum in London.

Calling London one of his “favorite cities,” Gordon said he has fond memories of his time at Central Saint Martins, where he graduated in 2009.

“I love traveling and celebrating with our Herrera friends and family around the world.…It was a pleasure hosting an intimate dinner with my dear friend Lady Emma Thynn at the Soane Museum,” added Gordon.