Trump Indicates He Won't Rejoin Twitter, Says Truth Social 'Works Better'

Donald Trump has praised his Truth Social platform amid continuing speculation the former president may be allowed to return to Twitter following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media site.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump described the platform he created after he was permanently banned from Twitter in the wake of the January 6 attack as "somewhat of a phenomena," while appearing to suggest he has no desire to return to his previously beloved social media site.

"Last week [Truth Social] had bigger numbers than all other platforms, including TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and the rest," Trump wrote. "It also looks and works better to my eye.

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country. Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!"

Former President Donald Trump reflected in a phone screen that is displaying the Truth Social app, in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2022. Trump has praised Truth Social amid continuing speculation he may be allowed to return to Twitter. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

This is not the first time that Trump has outlined that he does not want to go back to Twitter if allowed to under Musk's ownership.

In April, Trump declared that he was "going to stay on Truth" as rumors of the billionaire's takeover first emerged.

"I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump said. "The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter."

Musk vowed to "reverse the permanent ban" on Trump while speaking to The Financial Times in May, adding that removing the former president from the platform over fears he would incite further violence was a "morally bad decision."

One of Musk's first moves as owner of Twitter was to fire a number of top executives, including Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, who was behind the decision to ban the former president from Twitter permanently last January.

The billionaire says he also intends to scrap Twitter's policy of issuing lifelong bans from the platform, prompting speculation that Trump may be allowed back on.

On Friday, a number of conservative figures and foreign news agencies shared a hoax statement from Trump which purported to have been released via his Save America Super PAC.

The fake message showed Trump congratulating Musk for his takeover on Twitter, adding: "I have been told that my account will be back on and running on Monday—we will see."

However, the post was a hoax, and Trump issued no such statement hinting at his return to Twitter.