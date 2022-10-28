ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWI 103 JAMZ

Westside Gunn Recruits Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, DJ Drama & More For New LP

By Tony M. Centeno
WOWI 103 JAMZ
WOWI 103 JAMZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9paH_0iq5UReo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qe6tY_0iq5UReo00
Photo: Griselda/EMPIRE

Westside Gunn has recruited an army of Hip-Hop's heavy hitters to come through for the final installment of his long-running album series.

On Friday, October 28, the Buffalo, N.Y. native dropped off 10 via Griselda and EMPIRE. The 12-track album acts as the conclusion to his Hitler Wears Hermes , which he launched a decade ago. Gunn also enlists rap stars like A$AP Rocky , Run The Jewels , Black Star , Ghostface Killah , Raekwon , Busta Rhymes , Benny The Butcher , Conway The Machine , Stove God Cooks , Armani Caesar , Rome Streetz , Jay Worthy , Robby Takac (of the Goo Goo Dolls ), RZA , The Alchemist , Swizz Beatz and Pete Rock to throw down on the LP.

“It’s only right that we end here," Westside Gunn said about the album. "All special things get a memorial release. The last double album was going to be the final one, but it felt weird leaving off at nine and not 10. I had to celebrate this series which has meant so much to fans. Everything I do sounds nothing like the last thing I did. That’s the creative in me, and I’m always going to push the culture forward. I’m ending this on a really special note with 10.”

Westside Gunn initially started the series as a play on The Devil Wears Prada . He intended to close out the series with HWH8 , which he dropped as a double-sided album with two editions. Side A features Mach-Hommy , Jadakiss , Lil Wayne , DJ Clue , Sauce Walka while Side B holds collaborations with Jay Electronica , 2 Chainz , AZ , Tyler The Creator and more.

Listen to Westside Gunn's new album 10 below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Jeezy Says Tupac’s Music Was His “Bible” During Childhood

Jeezy’s admiration for Tupac Shakur’s music and legacy is no secret, as the Atlanta rapper has voiced his respect for the late icon on numerous occasions. The SNOFALL co-creator recently spoke on the impact Shakur had on him as a youth during his appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, crediting the “Thug Life” repper with being his favorite artist during that period of his life. “Every morning before school, I listened to all Master P, 8Ball, MJG, but my favorite was Tupac,” the Atlanta native revealed during his interview. “It still is to this day because he stood for something....
ATLANTA, GA
WOWI 103 JAMZ

WOWI 103 JAMZ

Norfolk, VA
779
Followers
322
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-Hop and R&B All Day

 https://103jamz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy