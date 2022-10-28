Read full article on original website
Related
What Time Is 'Enola Holmes 2' Out? Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Film Release
Sherlock Holmes' sister Enola is back to solve another case as she investigates the disappearances of several women in Victorian London.
When and Where To Stream 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling," one of the most highly anticipated and dramatic movies of the year, is available to stream this November.
Sissy review – influencer horror film is a deranged pleasure to watch
Carnage ensues when a social media star reluctantly agrees to attend a former friend’s hen party in this impressively unpredictable film
Aidan Turner on Surprising 'The Suspect' Twists and Being 'Petrified' on Set
Aidan Turner spoke to Newsweek about his new crime drama "The Suspect," and how even he was surprised by the way the murder mystery developed.
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2022: From Megan Fox to Rebel Wilson
Celebrities pulled out the stops this Halloween with their costumes, but some were met with fierce backlash from fans.
Why is Henry Cavill Being Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in 'The Witcher'?
Netflix has announced that "The Witcher" has been given an early fourth season renewal but Henry Cavill will no longer portray Geralt of Rivia.
Which Celebrity-Owned Restaurants Are Actually Worth Visiting?
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
Harry Styles Fans Are Bringing Bizarre Signs to His Tour: 'Skipped Therapy'
Some signs read things like, "I skipped therapy for this" and "my dad cheated on my mom."
ET model from 1982 film expected to fetch $3m at auction
Mechanical model to go on sale in auction that also includes items from Harry Potter films
Three things with Matt Agnew: ‘I wasn’t just a space nerd, I was a full-blown nerd’
In our weekly interview about objects, the former Bachelor suitor and science author tells us about nostalgic Nintendo, and his first (and only) music gig
Why Did Sarah Hamrick Leave 'Bachelor in Paradise'? Star Speaks Out on Exit
On the October 31 episode of "Bachelor in Paradise," host Jesse Palmer confirmed Sarah Hamrick had dropped out of the show.
TCM to Auction Original ‘E.T.’ Mechatronic, Marilyn Monroe Gowns
Calling all Marilyn enthusiasts: Take home a part of Marilyn Monroe’s history this December. The ultimate holiday present for cinephiles kicks off December 17 with the Turner Classic Movies partnership with Los Angeles auction house Julien’s Auctions to host the “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” sale. A black Marilyn Monroe wool cocktail dress will be part of the auction, with an estimated price tag of $40,000 to $60,000, as well as the white sleeveless sundress worn by Monroe in the series of photographs alongside husband Arthur Miller in 1956. The photoshoot was replicated in “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s recent reimagining of Monroe’s life for Netflix...
These horror and thriller movies were filmed in Mississippi. Have you seen them all?
From blockbusters to independent selections, some of film’s scariest moments were filmed in the Magnolia State.
Amazon Music expands catalog to 100M songs for members
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Amazon Music is gearing up for a massive content expansion: The streaming giant will offer a full catalog of music with more than 100 million songs for members. The streaming service told The Associated Press that members will gain hundreds of millions of...
How to Become an Actor in BitLife
Rise to fame in this popular mobile game, but make sure you come from stable beginnings first.
Taylor Swift Just Did Something No Artist in History Has Done Before
The "Midnights" artist made history as the first to ever dominate all 10 spots on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart.
Who Are 'Bachelor in Paradise' Twins Justin and Joey? Age, Jobs Revealed
"The Bachelorette" stars Justin and Joey Young are returning to the ABC franchise for another shot at love on "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 8.
Elon Musk Leads Celebrities Attending Heidi Klum's Halloween Party
Musk attended Klum's famous Halloween bash, alongside Ice-T, Questlove, Julia Fox, some of the "Queer Eye" cast and Heather Graham.
Kendall Jenner Accused of 'Sexualizing' 'Toy Story' With Halloween Costume
"This is ridiculous," one person wrote on Instagram of the reality star's look, while someone else said it was "distasteful!"
Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Halloween Costumes Slammed: 'Not Funny'
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford are facing criticism on social media, after photos emerged of them dressed as a baby and an elderly man, amid criticism of their 10-year age gap. In mid October, reports emerged that the singers had embarked on a romance, after several outlets published photos of...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1016M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1