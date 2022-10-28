Calling all Marilyn enthusiasts: Take home a part of Marilyn Monroe’s history this December. The ultimate holiday present for cinephiles kicks off December 17 with the Turner Classic Movies partnership with Los Angeles auction house Julien’s Auctions to host the “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” sale. A black Marilyn Monroe wool cocktail dress will be part of the auction, with an estimated price tag of $40,000 to $60,000, as well as the white sleeveless sundress worn by Monroe in the series of photographs alongside husband Arthur Miller in 1956. The photoshoot was replicated in “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s recent reimagining of Monroe’s life for Netflix...

