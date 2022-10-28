ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

Brady and Bündchen will file for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed Tom Brady is speaking out about his and wife Gisele Bündchen's decision to file for divorce. PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce Friday morning in Florida. Brady, 45, posted a statement to his Instagram story shortly after. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for...
NESN

Antonio Brown Breaks Silence About Consistent Tom Brady Trolling

A fair question has risen as Antonio Brown takes shot after shot at Tom Brady: Why?. Why would Brown take aim at a person who effectively resurrected his NFL career not once, but twice? Why would AB routinely throw harpoons at the quarterback who helped him win the first — and probably only — Super Bowl title of his career? Why would the problematic pass-catcher continuously mock Brady, who opened the door to his home when the former first transitioned to Tampa Bay?
NFL Insider Provides Latest On Patriots’ Trade Deadline Talks

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday confirmed what New England Patriots fans have been hearing in recent days leading up to the league’s trade deadline. Patriots receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor each continue to be involved in trade rumors with a very real chance one or both get traded before Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, according to Rapoport.
NESN

NFL Rumors: How Patriots Feel About Potential Mac Jones Trade

Things have gotten so whacky this season for the Patriots that some people are talking about a Mac Jones trade. And sure, you can write that off as fans and talking heads just doing what they do sometimes, but the reality is that Bill Belichick is partly responsible for some of the speculation. New England’s head coach still hasn’t publicly backed Jones as the Patriots’ long-term starter at quarterback, thus allowing “Zappe Fever” to linger.
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
NESN

N’Keal Harry Touchdown Sparks Avalanche Of Patriots Tweets

As the Patriots were going through it in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon, an old Foxboro friend made a positive impact on his new team. N’Keal Harry scored the first touchdown of his Bears tenure in the second quarter of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. Harry’s 17-yard connection with Justin Fields cut Dallas’ lead to 28-14 at AT&T Stadium. The touchdown snag also came less than a week after Harry’s Bears stunned the Patriots with a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
NESN

Tom Brady Discusses Work-Life Balance Following Divorce

Things haven’t been easy for Tom Brady in recent weeks, but the 45-year-old seems to be ready to take on the challenges that have presented themselves. Brady, incase you’ve been living under a rock, finalized a divorce with Gisele Bündchen on Friday after reaching a settlement to end their marriage. The marital issues stretch back to before this season started and have blended into a time where the quarterback’s work life is far from good. The Buccaneers are 3-5, the worst start by a Brady-led team since 2000.
NESN

NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest Rumors, Analysis For Each Deal

8 a.m.: The NFL trade season got an early start and should come to a crescendo Tuesday with the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. We’ve already seen a flurry of activity in the days and weeks leading up to Tuesday. We’ve seen a pair of former first-round picks moved in the last week, with the Chicago Bears trading linebacker Roquan Smith, a top-10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, the New York Giants shipped 2020 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs to bolster their receiver room. Yet, no move has been as big as the Carolina Panthers’ decision to offload superstar running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20. All he did in his second game with the Niners was run for a touchdown, catch a touchdown and throw for a touchdown in the same game.
NESN

What Tom Brady Believes Passing George Halas Means To Bill Belichick

If there is anyone in football that would know Bill Belichick well, it’s Tom Brady. The quarterback and head coach duo won six Super Bowl titles together, and they both continue to make history in their future Hall of Fame careers. The Patriots coach passed Pro Football Hall of Famer George Halas to move into second all-time in head coach wins with 325 after New England beat the New York Jets on Sunday. Don Shula is the all-time leader with 347 victories.
How Tom Brady Made Lamar Jackson ‘Mad’ Over NFL Offseason

Tom Brady’s brief retirement tour included a crowning of one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks. When it seemed as though Brady was going to ride off into the sunset after an incredible 22-year run in the league, the legendary signal-caller hailed Lamar Jackosn as “next.” In a recent exclusive interview with Taylor Rooks, the Baltimore Ravens star was asked what he thought Brady sees in him to make such a significant declaration.
NFL Trade Rumors: Potential Destinations For Ex-Patriot Brandin Cooks

Another relocation might be in the cards for Brandin Cooks. Cooks, who’s spent time with four teams dating back to 2014, reportedly has been the “target of multiple calls” as the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline inches closer. The reported interest in Cooks isn’t surprising, as he’s been one of the league’s most reliable wide receivers since the New Orleans Saints selected him in the first round eight years ago.
Bill Belichick Deftly Shifts Gears On Question About Mac Jones Getting Booed

Bill Belichick is unparalleled in the art of answering a question without actually answering. Exhibit A: His Monday morning interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”. The Patriots head coach was asked to comment on New England fans booing Mac Jones during last Monday’s ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears. Jones, after throwing an interception to end his third series, was replaced by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe — much to the delight of Patriots fans.
Where Patriots Land On Peter King’s Latest NFL Power Rankings

The Patriots looked like a meddling team through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, and that notion is reflected in Peter King’s latest league power rankings. New England appeared to be on the rise when it earned a pair of blowout wins over the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns, but a horrific home loss to the Chicago Bears brought Bill Belichick’s team back down to earth. The Patriots rebounded with a Week 8 win over the New York Jets, although the victory in the Meadowlands didn’t inspire a ton of confidence in Mac Jones and company.
