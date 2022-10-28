8 a.m.: The NFL trade season got an early start and should come to a crescendo Tuesday with the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. We’ve already seen a flurry of activity in the days and weeks leading up to Tuesday. We’ve seen a pair of former first-round picks moved in the last week, with the Chicago Bears trading linebacker Roquan Smith, a top-10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to the Baltimore Ravens. Last week, the New York Giants shipped 2020 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs to bolster their receiver room. Yet, no move has been as big as the Carolina Panthers’ decision to offload superstar running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20. All he did in his second game with the Niners was run for a touchdown, catch a touchdown and throw for a touchdown in the same game.

