Laura Dern (sort of) made a cameo on ‘White Lotus’ Season 2
Laura Dern has returned to working with one of her previous collaborators — but you may have missed it. The “Jurassic Park” star has a small part in the second season premiere of HBO Max’s ensemble dramedy anthology “The White Lotus,” in a voice role as Dominic Di Grasso’s (Michael Imperioli) estranged wife. (CNN and HBO Max are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)
Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away
Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Watch: Speedy South African barber breaks world record for skin fade haircuts
A South Africa barber became a Guinness World Record holder when he completed five skin fade haircuts in 18 minutes and 57 seconds.
The veteran Black explorer, 78, who’s still on the move
He’s been trekking through wilderness areas around the world for over five decades, and veteran Black explorer J.R. Harris says his thirst for adventure is still as strong as ever. Now aged 78, Harris has visited well over 50 countries on every continent except Antarctica, exploring some of the...
Look of the Week: North West wears $4,480 ‘Smooth Criminal’ hat for Halloween
Another Halloween, another weekend of watching celebrities play dress up. This year, we saw Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly impersonate quintessential ’90s couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Lori Harvey dress as Beyoncé, Lizzo channel Marge Simpson and social media influencer Addison Rae recreate Lady Gaga’s blood-soaked 2009 VMA’s look. Heidi Klum’s legendary Halloween party was also reinstated after a two-year hiatus, where the former supermodel arrived dressed as a giant worm.
Lee Ji Han, K-pop singer, killed in Seoul crowd crush
Lee Ji Han, a Korean actor and K-pop singer, was among the more than 150 victims who died during a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in Seoul over the weekend, his management announced. Lee’s management agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the news to Korean media on Sunday. The outlet reported...
Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed. He was 28
What happened to Takeoff? How did Takeoff die? How old was Takeoff? What was Takeoff best known for?
5 sought-after recipes from the fall season of ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy’
Stanley Tucci transports viewers as he travels around Italy and indulges in the world’s most popular cuisine. In this season of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” he invites you to a front-row seat as he and chefs, artisans and home cooks celebrate such specialties as the rich pesto Genovese in Liguria, the sharp pecorino shepherd’s cheese in Sardinia and some of Tucci’s favorite family dishes in Calabria, where his grandparents were born.
