ASHLAND, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old mother and her 24-year-old boyfriend were arrested after a 2-year-old child was allegedly found alone in a motel and later died. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Ashland Police Department officers responded to a motel in the 800 block of England Street, police said. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the 2-year-old child alone and in "medical distress."

ASHLAND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO