Northumberland County, VA

NBC12

NBC12

3 sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico Police are working on learning the details about a four-vehicle crash that happened near Nine Mile Road. Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Nine Mile Road at Evergreen Road. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say drivers can...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

King William County: Two dead in two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road

A Richmond woman and a juvenile passenger died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Nelson’s Bridge Road in King William County at 7:15 p.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Brittany Lee Wiles, 33, of Richmond, ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and reentered the roadway in a horizontal manner.
KING WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police. Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane. Once at the scene, officers discovered that...
DUMFRIES, VA
WTVR-TV

Montross man dies in crash on Kings Highway

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- A 55-year-old Montross man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Kings Highway. Virginia State Police said they responded to the crash around 8:40 a.m. near the intersection of Kenwood Road. A Ford SUV ran off the road to the right and struck an...
MONTROSS, VA
NBC12

Multi-vehicle crash leads to lane closures in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - UPDATE: All lanes are open and the scene is clear. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Multiple lanes are closed in Henrico due to a multiple-vehicle crash near Parham road mile marker 84. Virginia department of transportation reports all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 83 A/B. Motorists...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WTVR-TV

Richmond Police identify victim in Q-Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting last Thursday on Q Street. Just before 9 p.m. on October 20, Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One...
RICHMOND, VA
truecrimedaily

Va. couple arrested after injured 2-year-old child was allegedly abandoned in motel and died

ASHLAND, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old mother and her 24-year-old boyfriend were arrested after a 2-year-old child was allegedly found alone in a motel and later died. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Ashland Police Department officers responded to a motel in the 800 block of England Street, police said. At the scene, authorities reportedly found the 2-year-old child alone and in "medical distress."
ASHLAND, VA

