Read full article on original website
Related
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
sheltonherald.com
Week 8 CT High School football roundup: West Haven, Ansonia win big; H-K wins third straight
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Coaches or team representatives: GameTimeCT wishes to publish your team's results and game information every week. Please send us a summary of your game — scoring by quarters, a line score and top performers — to info@gametimect.com. ASAP following your game and it will be posted in our weekend roundups and top performers.
SCSU faculty wrong in their reaction to Southington high school race issue
It is not an established fact that America today is systemically racist, favoring whites over people of other races, and that all whites are complicit in this.
Norwalk photos: Downed wire
NORWALK, Conn. — On Thursday, a tree fell on Wakerobin Road and pulled down a line running to a pole on Mohawk Drive. Harold F. Cobin took a few photos. Where are we talking about bearing the powerlines after hurricane Sandy!?🥵 oh well I guess we forgot about that👎🏽😩🦔
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Students Show Steep Losses in Math and Reading, According Harvard Study
Students in grades 3 to 8 lost on average about 7 months of learning in mathematics, and 4 ½ months of reading instruction in Connecticut between 2019 and 2022, according to newly released data by the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard. Those losses were most notable in districts with high numbers of low-income students.
eastoncourier.news
Harry & the Lady in White
Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
wiltonbulletin.com
Testani changes mind, decides not to be Bridgeport, Fairfield superintendent at same time
Bridgeport Superintendent Michael Testani is no longer going to start his new role as Fairfield's superintendent of schools before his time with Bridgeport is up. There was initially going to be some overlap between when Testani starts the role in Fairfield and when he leaves the position in Bridgeport. Fairfield...
thebeveragejournal.com
Canción Tequila Featured at New Haven Pairing Dinner
New Haven’s Camacho Garage, in cooperation with Canción Tequila, hosted a tequila pairing dinner on Sept. 15. Held on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, the five-course culinary event featured signature cuisine by Camacho Garage Co-owner and Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho paired with craft cocktails featuring Canción Tequila by Aude Guerrero, Lead Bartender. Andy Verderame, Co-owner, Canción Tequila, made a special guest appearance to give guests background on the ultra-premium tequila line, which includes Canción Tequila Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Co-owned by Verderame and Karen Brown of Branford, the award-winning 100% blue agave tequila line is distributed in the state by Angelini Wine, Ltd.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s Sleepy Hollow
…this sequestered glen has long been known by the name of SLEEPY HOLLOW…A drowsy, dreamy influence seems to hang over the land, and to pervade the very atmosphere.…the place still continues under the sway of some witching power, that holds a spell over the minds of the good people, causing them to walk in a continual reverie.
Yale Daily News
Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial
Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
New bakery opens its doors in Mamaroneck
The pastry chef has worked for clients like the Yankees in the past, and continues to grow her business.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
fox5ny.com
Rev. Calvin Butts, pastor of Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church dies
NEW YORK - Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who was the pastor at Harlem's historic Abyssinian Baptist Church has died, the church announced on Friday. "The Butts Family and entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers for us in our bereavement," a statement read. Butts spent 50 years...
Legendary N.Y. radio station plays its last tune as it switches formats
The iconic New York City-based alternative rock station 92.3 FM aired its last broadcast this morning, leaving listeners with one last song: LCD Soundsystem’s “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down.”. The station — which can be heard throughout New Jersey, New York and...
How 8 ‘Boys From Glen Rock High’ all made it in music and showbiz
Floyd Vivino got sent down to Joe Sielski because he was always in trouble at school. The powers that be thought he could better expend his energy in band. So Sielski, the music teacher and band leader at Glen Rock High, put Floyd to work on the cymbals. Half a...
onlyinbridgeport.com
Spooky Weekend Read: Witches, Warlocks, The Warrens And Melon Heads
If you hang around long enough in this business, you chronicle fascination, intrigue and the supernatural. A growing body of research shows that roughly two-thirds of Americans believe in the supernatural, connecting with the dead, ghostly encounters, psychic revelations – all the things you can experience at a City Council meeting.
Popular Family Event Returns to Danbury: Halloween on the Green
Danbury's free, fun, frightening family event is called Halloween on the Green and it's all day tomorrow (10/29/22). City Center Danbury has paired up with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury to bring hours of Halloween adventure to the city. The 30th annual event goes from 1-4 pm on the...
sheltonherald.com
GALLERY: What we saw during the Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun
The real "Annabelle" doll from the "Conjuring" film universe along with a host of vendors and demonologist were on hand for the second annual Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon event at Mohegan Sun Saturday. Tony Spera, curator of the Warren Occult Museum, started the event as a way to...
Comments / 0