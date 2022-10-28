Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Toll Patrol: Expanded toll relief program begins Nov. 1
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A big break is coming for eligible drivers in Hampton Roads. If you live anywhere in the region and make less than $50,000 a year and drive through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels, you can apply for the expanded toll relief program beginning Tuesday. “We...
Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers
NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
WAVY News 10
Suspicious death on Providence Road in Gloucester County under investigation
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have opened a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Monday in Gloucester County. The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who’s roughly 20 to 30 years old, was found dead around 4 p.m. on Providence Road near the Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery in Hayes.
WAVY News 10
Hampton Police investigating burglary at Salvation Army
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Oct. 27. The burglary occurred at the Salvation Army in the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road. Police responded to the scene at 10:25 a.m. The investigation determined the suspect cut two locks...
Norfolk nonprofit asks community to 'fight for your city' to end gun violence
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk nonprofit hosted a community event Sunday afternoon aimed at fighting the city’s rising crime rate. It was called “C.E.A.S.E. - Fight for your city.”. Maceo Harrison of Impact VA, the group behind the event, said it’s about reaching out to youth and...
Judge denies bond for Norfolk man accused of several rapes in 2008
NORFOLK, Va. — A judge denied bond Monday morning for a Norfolk man accused of committing several rapes 14 years ago. The decision for William L. Phelps IV., 33, came during a bond hearing at the Norfolk Juvenile Court, where prosecutors presented some of their evidence. The prosecutors said...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Randolph Street
Police were called to the 900 block of Randolph Street around 5:21 a.m. https://www.wavy.com/news/portsmouth-police-investigating-homicide-on-randolph-street/. Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Randolph …. Police were called to the 900 block of Randolph Street around 5:21 a.m. https://www.wavy.com/news/portsmouth-police-investigating-homicide-on-randolph-street/. William & Mary professors measure segregation of …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Hampton...
WAVY News 10
Missing Smithfield man found dead
A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police. Read more: https://bit.ly/3NmTaln. A man who had been missing was found dead Saturday, according to Smithfield Police. Read more: https://bit.ly/3NmTaln. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays from Oct. 21. Nathan Epstein looks at the top plays...
Woman found dead on 36th St in Newport News
Police are now investigating after a woman was found dead in Newport News over the weekend.
WAVY News 10
Teenager in critical condition after shooting on Carver Ave. in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue at the Friendship Village apartments, off Birdneck Road near Virginia Beach Blvd. Read more: https://bit.ly/3TUHdGe. Teenager in critical condition after shooting on …. According to police, the call for...
More frequent bus route 757 Express launches on Peninsula
Hampton Roads Transit has officially commissioned the long-awaited 757 Express, a more frequent bus route on Peninsula
peninsulachronicle.com
Applebee’s In Newport News Permanently Closed
NEWPORT NEWS-The Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on Jefferson Avenue has permanently closed. The restaurant first shut its doors in late summer, and recently included a banner outside the storefront to inform patrons of its closure. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
Hampton Roads father, daughters plead guilty for roles in attack on U.S. Capitol
Members of a Hampton Roads family have pleaded guilty to charges for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Who's running for Portsmouth City Council? 3 incumbents face off against 8 challengers
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth voters are about to elect new members for the city council. Incumbent Bill Moody is a familiar face, having served since 1998. He said he wants to “right the ship.”. Moody said his priorities are fighting crime, making it easier to do business in...
Postal worker robbed in Virginia; $50K reward offered
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake.
Traffic Blog (Oct. 31 – Nov. 6): Full Midtown Tunnel closure, Dominion Energy traffic impacts and more
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Welcome to the WAVY Traffic Blog for the week of October 31 through November 4. Here you’ll find everything you need to know before hitting the roads this week to get where you need to go on time. Have a road issue in your neck of the woods? You can get […]
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
WAVY News 10
Man found not guilty in fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been found not guilty in the fatal shooting of another man in Newport News back in 2020. On Oct. 27, a jury found Cortez Dayshawn Bumphus not guilty in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joel Anthony Davis Jr. Newport News Police...
Newport News school board member faces charges, after city councilwoman's complaint
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News school board member Marvin Harris is in legal trouble, after a city councilwoman filed charges against him. Sharon Scott told 13News Now she and Harris formerly dated. She is accusing Harris partly of stalking, trespassing and destruction of property. An "insult" and "unsettling"...
WAVY News 10
Nightingale lands on I-64 in Hampton after fiery crash
A Nightingale medevac helicopter landed on eastbound Interstate 64 in Hampton after a fiery crash Monday afternoon. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U819F8. Nightingale lands on I-64 in Hampton after fiery …. A Nightingale medevac helicopter landed on eastbound Interstate 64 in Hampton after a fiery crash Monday afternoon. Read more: https://bit.ly/3U819F8. Friday...
Comments / 0