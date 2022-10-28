ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Toll Patrol: Expanded toll relief program begins Nov. 1

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A big break is coming for eligible drivers in Hampton Roads. If you live anywhere in the region and make less than $50,000 a year and drive through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels, you can apply for the expanded toll relief program beginning Tuesday. “We...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police investigating burglary at Salvation Army

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on Oct. 27. The burglary occurred at the Salvation Army in the 1000 block of Big Bethel Road. Police responded to the scene at 10:25 a.m. The investigation determined the suspect cut two locks...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigating homicide on Randolph Street

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Smithfield man found dead

SMITHFIELD, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Applebee’s In Newport News Permanently Closed

NEWPORT NEWS-The Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill on Jefferson Avenue has permanently closed. The restaurant first shut its doors in late summer, and recently included a banner outside the storefront to inform patrons of its closure. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found not guilty in fatal 2020 shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been found not guilty in the fatal shooting of another man in Newport News back in 2020. On Oct. 27, a jury found Cortez Dayshawn Bumphus not guilty in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joel Anthony Davis Jr. Newport News Police...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Nightingale lands on I-64 in Hampton after fiery crash

HAMPTON, VA

