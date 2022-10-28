ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

East Tech student with gun in bag stopped by security before entering school

By AJ Smith
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjnfZ_0iq5RMSC00

On Wednesday, Cleveland Police were dispatched to East Tech High School for a male student who brought a firearm to school.

The student attempted to avoid metal detectors when security at the school searched his book bag finding a disassembled American Tactical AR-15 and a magazine loaded with 30 5.56 caliber rounds, police said.

Officers arrived at the school to find the student had been arrested by Board of Election Police Officers. Cleveland Police formally arrested the student and interviewed him.

The student states that he owned the firearm and forgot it was in his book bag after previously taking it to the shooting range. He says he realized it was in his book bag while on the bus on the way to school but did not want to get in trouble for skipping school so intended on entering the school and leaving out the side door to then take it home, police said.

The student was taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail where he was booked. The firearm was checked by police and came back clean. Police are investigating the incident.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Ayesha Bell Hardaway named interim Cleveland police monitor

Judge Solomon Oliver has named Case Western Reserve University law professor Ayesha Bell Hardaway interim monitor overseeing the Cleveland police consent decree. Bell Hardaway will take over when current monitor Hassan Aden officially steps down on November 8. The city and Department of Justice have until November 7 to come up with a plan for selecting Aden’s permanent replacement.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Photographer Ruddy Roye Looks at Life in the Outhwaite Homes

Jamaican-born, New York City-based photographer Ruddy Roye had been photographing the lives of every-day people in places like Memphis Mississippi and Milwaukee and standing with victims of police brutality in Ferguson and New York when his show When Living Is a Protest at the Cleveland Print Room in early 2019 documented the persistent struggle of being a person of color in America. He’d become known for his powerful images and accompanying essays on the subject which he posted on Instagram.
CLEVELAND, OH
iheart.com

1 Killed in Parma Crash

The sheriff's office has released the name of the man killed in a Parma crash. 25-year-old Christopher Attili died in the accident early yesterday morning on Route 104 between Dean and Pease roads. Attili was the only person in the car at the time. The cause of the crash is...
PARMA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police: Man fatally shot in Public Square

CLEVELAND — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in Cleveland's Public Square on Sunday night. According to police, officers responded to gunshots in the area of 50 Public Square at approximately 11:54 p.m. Upon arriving, officers were flagged down by a group of people pointing out a male down on the ground. Officers proceeded to perform aid to the male victim, who had suffered gunshot wounds.
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

52K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy