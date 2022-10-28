Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Family floats take top honors in 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade
Two family floats won top honors in the 95th Annual Centralia Halloween Parade. The Harley Queen Trophy was presented to an elaborate float by the Cushman Family honoring the Wizard of Oz. Grand Marshal Patty Williams selected the Timmons Family Spooky Spectacular for the Grand Marshal’s award. Two other...
thedailybird.org
Unsubstantiated Threat Impacts Students and Staff
On Tuesday evening, there was a social media threat of a possible shooting at Alton High School that circulated online and disrupted the following school day. Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said the threat was determined to not be viable after a thorough investigation by law enforcement and identifying the person responsible. Despite an all-school call relaying this information to families around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, student attendance was significantly affected.
Apple butter festival, pumpkin glows and more happening this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a good way to spend the Halloween weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Historic Main Street in St. Charles is going to be lit this weekend with pumpkins! Thursday night employees at Bike Stop Cafe carved dozens of pumpkins for their annual pumpkin glow display.
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
Got a joke? Why St. Louis trick-or-treaters might be asked so on Halloween
Thousands of trick-or-treaters will soon dress up around the St. Louis region and go door-to-door looking to score some tasty treats. But they might need to earn it with their sense of humor.
Rosati Kain High School has big plans for the future
After the Archdiocese announced that it would shut down Rosati Kain High School as part of its restructuring plan, the school is planning to operate independently, and they’re optimistic about their future.
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk addresses subcircuit ballot issue
The judicial subcircuit precinct 3 in Edwardsville has gotten some attention over the past week due to an issue with the early voting ballot. About 160 addresses in Edwardsville were identified as being mistakenly included in the precinct, and about 15 were given ballots including an option for that race that should not have. The Madison County Clerk says the issue has been identified and is being remedied.
‘Pumpkin-haired baby’: First ever baby Francois’ langur born at Missouri zoo
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The first ever baby Francois’ langur was born at the Saint Louis Zoo in Missouri at the end of September, the zoo says. According to a news release from the Saint Louis Zoo, the zoo welcomed a new addition on Sept. 30, just in time for Halloween. They announced the birth of their first ever Francois’ langur, their “pumpkin-haired baby” named Rhubarb.
Remembering Michael F. Neidorff Memorial event taking place Sunday afternoon
The Neidorff Family is hosting an event for hundreds of people on Sunday, October 30.
stlmag.com
A home in Webster Groves hits the market for $275,000
Layout: This quaint ranch has loads of curb appeal, beginning with a white brick exterior, wood shutters, and blue front door. Multiple light-filled spaces include the kitchen, equipped with stainless-steel appliances, shaker cabinets, and a coffee bar, the living room, and two bedrooms. The bathroom incorporates a navy vanity, custom shelves, subway and penny tile. There is room in the lower level to create a family or game room. Enjoy peace of mind knowing a basement drain system/sump pump has been installed and the sewer lateral has been repaired. A one-car garage and backyard round out the home.
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
Catholics share concerns about Archdiocese’s new plan
Catholic parishioners are getting a chance to voice their opinions and concerns about the Archdiocese of St. Louis's All Things New plan.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Township Board Approves Renovation & Expansion Bid
GLEN CARBON - After eight years of work, the Edwardsville Township Board voted Wednesday evening 5-0 approving the bid to move forward with the renovation and expansion of Edwardsville Township Hall at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville. At the bid opening on Tuesday, three bids were submitted with the approved low bidder being Millenium Construction for $1,385,000.
St. Louis team plans $300M Lake of the Ozarks entertainment district
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-based developers are proposing a $300 million family resort and entertainment district at Lake of the Ozarks that could serve as a tourist attraction with amusement rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel. Des Peres-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development submitted plans Thursday to the...
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely forces hotel to close most areas
The city of Pevely recently ordered the Super 8 hotel, 1711 Hwy. Z, to close its second and third floors and the pool and workout area on the first floor due to alleged structural problems and other issues, Pevely officials said. That leaves 10 rooms on the first floor that...
feastmagazine.com
Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family
In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (Oct. 28, 2022)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
Jefferson County Teen Sold Cocaine, Guns on Instagram, Feds Say
Donye "El Baggo" Peace's account had links that undercover ATF agents say they used to buy weapons and blow
Search called off for missing paraglider
The official search has ended for a paraglider who crashed into the Missouri River four days ago.
