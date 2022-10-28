ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

VIDEO: Group beats, robs teen inside Queens subway station, use stolen debit card after

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f2kpi_0iq5R07T00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a group of five females accused of violently robbing a teen girl inside a Queens subway station on Thursday, authorities said.

Just after 3 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was approached by the five suspects on the mezzanine level of the Woodhaven Boulevard R line train station in Elmhurst.

According to officials, the group pushed the teen girl to the ground and began punching and kicking her then stole her wallet before fleeing the train station to parts unknown.

The victim's wallet contained a debit card and identification documents.

EMS transported the victim to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in stable condition.

Authorities said there were two unauthorized purchases made on the victim's debit card later that day. The first charge was for approximately $7.20 and the second charge was for approximately $200.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 9

Oswaldo Reyes
2d ago

That card would have been canceled 5 minutes after I was robbed if that would have happened to me. The first thing you do is immediately get to a phone and cancel all your cards.

Reply
2
Guest
4d ago

A prison diet would go a long way for these disasters

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Monday, police said. The 38-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest inside a building on East 136th Street in Mott Haven around 7:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead. Police took […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Nassau County family of 4 robbed in their own driveway

SADDLE ROCK, N.Y. -- A mother and father and their two young children had weapons pointed at them during a terrifying driveway robbery on Saturday morning.The Long Island family was traumatized but unhurt.Police told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan on Monday that the Nassau County victims were followed home and ambushed as they got out of their car.It all happened at their Whitman Road house in the village of Saddle Rock on the Great Neck Peninsula."Person comes right behind the husband and with a knife and while the wife was getting kids out, somebody else comes up from behind with a gun,"...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

3 men slashed at Brooklyn Halloween party, police say

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Three men were slashed at a Halloween party in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. The victims were attacked after a fight broke out between two groups of men near 1144 Myrle Ave. in Bushwick close to midnight, police said. It’s unclear what prompted the altercation. Two men, 23 and 25, were […]
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Rikers Island Inmate Stabs Officer More Than a Dozen Times: Report

A 29-year-old Bronx man imprisoned on Rikers Island allegedly stabbed a correction officer over a dozen times on Monday afternoon, prison sources told the New York Daily News. The unidentified officer was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition after what Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina in a statement called “an unprovoked, heinous, and callous attack.” The suspect was identified by the Daily News as Dennis Fredericks, also known as Dennis Applewhite. Fredericks was arrested last November after allegedly fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the neck, briefly sparking a manhunt that ended in a police chase and crash. At the time of the incident, he had been on parole, having been given a three-year prison sentence in 2014 over a conspiracy charge related to an earlier firearms arrest, the Daily News previously reported. The stabbing attack comes the same day as the news that a 26-year-old man detained on Rikers was found dead of a suspected drug overdose, making him the 18th New York City prison system death in 2022.Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy