VIDEO: Group beats, robs teen inside Queens subway station, use stolen debit card after

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are searching for a group of five females accused of violently robbing a teen girl inside a Queens subway station on Thursday, authorities said.

Just after 3 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was approached by the five suspects on the mezzanine level of the Woodhaven Boulevard R line train station in Elmhurst.

According to officials, the group pushed the teen girl to the ground and began punching and kicking her then stole her wallet before fleeing the train station to parts unknown.

The victim's wallet contained a debit card and identification documents.

EMS transported the victim to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in stable condition.

Authorities said there were two unauthorized purchases made on the victim's debit card later that day. The first charge was for approximately $7.20 and the second charge was for approximately $200.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).