18-year-old shot, killed near Woodbridge business
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday evening in Woodbridge.
Police responded to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway after receiving the call about the shooting. Officers found 18-year-old Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar of Woodbridge in the parking lot of a business.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but he died due to his injuries.Minor injured in Prince William County shooting
Police believe that the shooting happened in the wooded area behind the business. A vehicle fled the area.
Police did not find any more victims or any property damage. They do not believe that this was a random shooting.
