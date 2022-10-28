ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old shot, killed near Woodbridge business

By Makea Luzader
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed on Thursday evening in Woodbridge.

Police responded to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway after receiving the call about the shooting. Officers found 18-year-old Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar of Woodbridge in the parking lot of a business.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but he died due to his injuries.

Minor injured in Prince William County shooting

Police believe that the shooting happened in the wooded area behind the business. A vehicle fled the area.

Police did not find any more victims or any property damage. They do not believe that this was a random shooting.

