BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Quincy’s season came to an end on Monday night as they were beaten by Reading three games to nothing in the M.H.S.A.A. Division 3 Girls Volleyball District Tournament being hosted by the Rangers. The game scores were 25-17, 25-16, 28-26. In the Division Four Tournament at Camden-Frontier, Hillsdale Academy defeated Pansophia Academy and Will Carleton Academy defeated Tekonsha both by scores of three games to nothing.

QUINCY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO