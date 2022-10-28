Read full article on original website
Related
Foodies Who've Visited Celeb-Owned Restaurants, We Want To Hear About Your Experiences
I just want to know if the Jonas family restaurant is as delicious as I've always imagined.
Albany Herald
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ Ordered at Peacock
Peacock has announced that it has ordered a prequel series based on the Friday the 13th franchise, from A24 and Bryan Fuller. The prequel show will be written and executive produced by the American Gods and Star Trek: Discovery creator and will be a drama produced by A24, known for this year’s X and Pearl. This isn’t the first time the original 1980 film has been spun off into a series: there was one that debuted in 1987 and ended in 1990.
Albany Herald
Dog Obsessed With Singing Show Tunes | The Dodo Soulmates
This dog is obsessed with singing, he loves everything from Disney to Broadway. Now he likes to steal the spotlight, interrupting self-tapes, singing during movies like The Sound of Music or Greatest Showman. Pam and Casper joined forces and ended up performing at America's Got Talent!. Special thanks to Casper...
Albany Herald
People in brief_110122
Bono reflects on his 40-year marriage to Ali Hewson. Bono’s new memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” isn’t just about his time and travels with U2. It’s about love.
Before Haitian singer Mikaben is laid to rest, South Florida will celebrate his life
Haitian singer and songwriter Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin will soon be put to rest, and his public sendoff will begin here in South Florida, three weeks after he unexpectedly died during a performance in Paris, France at the age of 41.
I've been going to Disney World for over 25 years. Here are the 8 best places to grab alcoholic drinks.
As an annual passholder who's been visiting for more than two decades, I've tried my fair share of wine and cocktails at the Orlando theme parks.
Comments / 0