ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ Ordered at Peacock

Peacock has announced that it has ordered a prequel series based on the Friday the 13th franchise, from A24 and Bryan Fuller. The prequel show will be written and executive produced by the American Gods and Star Trek: Discovery creator and will be a drama produced by A24, known for this year’s X and Pearl. This isn’t the first time the original 1980 film has been spun off into a series: there was one that debuted in 1987 and ended in 1990.
Albany Herald

Dog Obsessed With Singing Show Tunes | The Dodo Soulmates

This dog is obsessed with singing, he loves everything from Disney to Broadway. Now he likes to steal the spotlight, interrupting self-tapes, singing during movies like The Sound of Music or Greatest Showman. Pam and Casper joined forces and ended up performing at America's Got Talent!. Special thanks to Casper...
Albany Herald

People in brief_110122

Bono reflects on his 40-year marriage to Ali Hewson. Bono’s new memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” isn’t just about his time and travels with U2. It’s about love.

Comments / 0

Community Policy