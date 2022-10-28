ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

whatcom-news.com

Man pled guilty and sentenced for charges resulting from fleeing in a painted stolen truck pulling a trailer

KENDALL, Wash. — A man facing charges in Whatcom County Superior Court for 2nd-degree taking a vehicle without permission, attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit and run of an attended vehicle and 1st-degree criminal impersonation has pled quilty to the felony charge of taking a stolen vehicle and the gross misdemeanor charge of hit and run this week and the remaining 2 charges were dropped.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old at a Halloween party near Western Washington University Friday night. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a home near the corner of N Garden St. and E Myrtle St – just a few blocks north of WWU’s campus.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police seek information on 1st degree assault suspect

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) are asking the public to be on the look out for a Ferndale man considered a suspect in an incident Thursday, October 27th, in which a RV rammed 2 occupied police cars. According to an email from BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Traffic Alert: Slater Road traffic impacted by police activity

FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 1pm, Monday, October 31st, Slater Road traffic in both directions was impacted while law enforcement agencies were conducting a search for a subject in the area about . Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police, Lummi Nation Police, Washington State Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection and Bellingham Police personnel were involved in the activity that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, was impacting traffic on Slater Road east of the intersection with Haxton Way.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Injury crash snarls traffic on Chuckanut Drive

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 10:50am, Friday, October 28th, to the intersection of Chuckanut Drive (SR11) and Soundview Road due to a report of a 2-vehicle possible injury crash. Unconfirmed radioed reports from the scene were that South Whatcom Fire Authority (SWFA) medical aid personnel were...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Whatcom County seeking public input on new jail

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The committee considering a proposal for a new jail in Whatcom County is ready to hear from the public. The Whatcom County Stakeholder Advisory Committee has an online survey up and running, and will hold a townhall listening session in November. County Council member Barry Buchanan...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

North County beaches re-opened for shellfish harvesting

SANDY POINT, Wash. – Beaches in north Whatcom County are re-opened for recreational shellfish harvesting. The Washington State Department of Health says shellfish from Sandy Point north to the border is now safe to eat. Beaches on Point Roberts, Lummi Bay and the east side of Lummi Island are...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

