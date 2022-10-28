Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Man pled guilty and sentenced for charges resulting from fleeing in a painted stolen truck pulling a trailer
KENDALL, Wash. — A man facing charges in Whatcom County Superior Court for 2nd-degree taking a vehicle without permission, attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit and run of an attended vehicle and 1st-degree criminal impersonation has pled quilty to the felony charge of taking a stolen vehicle and the gross misdemeanor charge of hit and run this week and the remaining 2 charges were dropped.
Whatcom man arrested for allegedly spanking, bruising child
The victim’s parent presented photos of the bruising for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Bellingham police search for suspects after weekend shooting
Officers responded to reported shots fired late Friday night.
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
Man arrested by Bellingham Police on suspicion of murder late Friday night
There was an altercation at a Halloween party downtown.
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old at a Halloween party near Western Washington University Friday night. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a home near the corner of N Garden St. and E Myrtle St – just a few blocks north of WWU’s campus.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police seek information on 1st degree assault suspect
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) are asking the public to be on the look out for a Ferndale man considered a suspect in an incident Thursday, October 27th, in which a RV rammed 2 occupied police cars. According to an email from BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy to...
whatcom-news.com
Traffic Alert: Slater Road traffic impacted by police activity
FERNDALE, Wash. — As of 1pm, Monday, October 31st, Slater Road traffic in both directions was impacted while law enforcement agencies were conducting a search for a subject in the area about . Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Ferndale Police, Lummi Nation Police, Washington State Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection and Bellingham Police personnel were involved in the activity that, according to emergency radio transmissions from the scene, was impacting traffic on Slater Road east of the intersection with Haxton Way.
Whatcom girl escapes kidnap attempt, and parents got key details to help arrest a suspect
License plate number and a Facebook post allow deputies to piece together a case.
Police looking for park vandals after weekend damage in Whatcom County
Repairs and cleanup are estimated to cost about $3,000.
Court documents reveal new details after 126 dogs were rescued in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Skagit County woman has been charged after more than 100 dogs were seized from her property in September where they were reportedly living in deplorable conditions. The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) called...
q13fox.com
Bellingham Police looking for dangerous man on the run
The Bellingham Police Department is searching for a man they say is dangerous. Marco Salinas is wanted and on the run.
More than 100 grams of meth, 500 fentanyl pills lead to Bellingham arrest
A police dog trained in narcotics detection alerted to the suspected drugs inside a car.
Bellingham Police arrest man suspected of giving drugs to and raping a child known to him
Police were first contacted Sept. 29, according to the probable cause statement.
Police: Family brings kids along to steal $15K of products from Marysville beauty store
AUBURN, Wash. — Marysville police said a husband and wife had their two small children with them when they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of products from a beauty store. The couple entered the Marysville Ulta beauty store on Oct. 20. Shortly after, they hid about 400 cosmetic...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Injury crash snarls traffic on Chuckanut Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 10:50am, Friday, October 28th, to the intersection of Chuckanut Drive (SR11) and Soundview Road due to a report of a 2-vehicle possible injury crash. Unconfirmed radioed reports from the scene were that South Whatcom Fire Authority (SWFA) medical aid personnel were...
After 50 years of shooting, Plantation Rifle Range will remove 3-6 tons of lead
The range, at 5102 Samish Way in Bellingham, is one of only two public gun ranges in the state of Washington.
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County seeking public input on new jail
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The committee considering a proposal for a new jail in Whatcom County is ready to hear from the public. The Whatcom County Stakeholder Advisory Committee has an online survey up and running, and will hold a townhall listening session in November. County Council member Barry Buchanan...
kpug1170.com
North County beaches re-opened for shellfish harvesting
SANDY POINT, Wash. – Beaches in north Whatcom County are re-opened for recreational shellfish harvesting. The Washington State Department of Health says shellfish from Sandy Point north to the border is now safe to eat. Beaches on Point Roberts, Lummi Bay and the east side of Lummi Island are...
