Branch County, MI

wtvbam.com

Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
COLDWATER, MI
WKHM

Jackson Two Men and a Truck franchise dedicated to local philanthropy

Jackson, Mich. — Movers for Mutts, a collection campaign for the Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) spearheaded by Two Men and a Truck has come to a close, but the needs of animals in the shelter don’t stop there. Amy Kinder from the Jackson County Animal Shelter joined WKHM recently along with Jeff Snyder, local owner of Two Men and a Truck, to give us an update.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”

This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers

Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
THREE RIVERS, MI
airlinegeeks.com

Trip Report: Avelo Airlines Kalamazoo Inaugural Flight

Houston, Texas-based Avelo Airlines has had quite a history, they were originally founded in 1987 as Casino Express Airlines, in 2005 as Xtra Airways, and finally in April of 2021 under its current name Avelo Airlines. Under the leadership of CEO Andrew Levy, they have expanded past their original route network along the west coast and have a substantial network in the eastern portion of the United States.
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
MARSHALL, MI
swmichigandining.com

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
JACKSON, MI

