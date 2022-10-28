Read full article on original website
go955.com
17 ‘clean’ school buses on their way to West Michigan school districts
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Several upgraded school buses are on their way to several school districts in West Michigan. The Biden Administration is set to give out roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 ‘clean’ school buses across the nation under a new federal program.
wtvbam.com
Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
Kalamazoo Township release report leading up to termination of fire chief
A 19-year-old firefighter claims she was the target of racial harassment and assault while on the job from June 2019 through fall 2021.
WKHM
Jackson Two Men and a Truck franchise dedicated to local philanthropy
Jackson, Mich. — Movers for Mutts, a collection campaign for the Jackson County Animal Shelter (JCAS) spearheaded by Two Men and a Truck has come to a close, but the needs of animals in the shelter don’t stop there. Amy Kinder from the Jackson County Animal Shelter joined WKHM recently along with Jeff Snyder, local owner of Two Men and a Truck, to give us an update.
wlen.com
Lenawee Health Dept. makes Changes to COVD-19 Drive-Thru Testing Dates/Times
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department announced a change to the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. Testing hours, starting today, will be Mondays and Thursdays from 9 am to 2:30 pm. The drive thru will still be at the Lenawee Transportation Garage at 377 Logan Street in...
bridgemi.com
Barry County to Dar Leaf: Election probe waste of money, defunds detective
LANSING — Barry County commissioners this week voted to revoke funding for a third detective in Sheriff Dar Leaf’s office after he continued investigating the 2020 election instead of making a new hire to fight violent crime. It’s the latest setback for Leaf, a self-described “constitutional” sheriff who...
October Marks Five Years With My Kalamazoo Rescue Dog “Dave”
This month marks the fifth year of companionship with my best friend “Dave”. It was in October of 2017 when I happened to spot a Facebook posting from a lady in Portage, Michigan, that told the story of her finding a small lost Jack Russell terrier who needed a home. It touched my heart because I had just lost “Lilly”, my grand-dog who regularly spent weekends at my home. My daughter knew that my little bungalow, which I shared with my cat “Kitty”, was always brightened when Lilly came to visit, so she graciously gave up Lilly each weekend so that we could share the good times of car rides in the countryside, and watching the Lawrence Welk Show together on Saturday night. It broke my heart when Lilly crossed over the Rainbow Bridge that year.
The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers
Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
airlinegeeks.com
Trip Report: Avelo Airlines Kalamazoo Inaugural Flight
Houston, Texas-based Avelo Airlines has had quite a history, they were originally founded in 1987 as Casino Express Airlines, in 2005 as Xtra Airways, and finally in April of 2021 under its current name Avelo Airlines. Under the leadership of CEO Andrew Levy, they have expanded past their original route network along the west coast and have a substantial network in the eastern portion of the United States.
Harassment allegations preceded terminations of Kalamazoo Township fire officials, documents show
KALAMAZOO, MI — Two Kalamazoo Township fire officials fired in September were terminated for violations of the township’s harassment policy in the wake of allegations brought forward by a female employee. The complaints of workplace harassment and the internal investigation that resulted are outlined in documents obtained by...
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
swmichigandining.com
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
WILX-TV
‘There have been fatalities’ - Train bridge in Grand Ledge sees rise in trespassing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oak Park in Grand Ledge is a popular spot for high school senior pictures, nature walks and potentially deadly trespassing. An active train bridge, a trestle, has seen its share of trespassing despite warning signs. “You’ll see some standing on the bridge, sitting on the bridge,”...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Man receives prison sentence for threatening Michigan emergency dispatcher
A man has been sentenced two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.
wmuk.org
No, gangs aren't planning to attack college students on Halloween, public safety officials say
Some WMU students are hesitant to go out on Halloween this year after hearing a rumor they could be victims of gang violence. But public safety officials with Western and the City of Kalamazoo say it’s not true. The rumor holds that Kalamazoo gangs order potential members to attack...
‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
wkar.org
Ingham County Sheriff opens tip line for information regarding former area youth sports referee
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office has opened a tip line for possible victims of a long-time Lansing-area youth sports referee. That’s after the man was arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges. Gerald Allen Sutter has worked as a sports official in mid-Michigan for nearly 50 years. On...
