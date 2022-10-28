Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Hialeah firefighters take spotlight at Westland Mall’s Halloween celebration
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders took the spotlight during a day of spooky fun at Westland Mall in Hialeah. The shopping center on Saturday marked All Hallows’ Eve with candy, face painting and a costume contest. Hialeah firefighters were also on hand, and they drew shoppers’ attention.
Trick or Treat: Here are South Florida Halloween events, pumpkin patches to visit
MIAMI - Trick or treat! The spookiest time of the year is upon us and children and adults are getting their Halloween costumes ready. This year's Halloween will bring both terrifying Halloween attractions and pumpkin patches, with just enough candy ready for trick-or-treaters. Here is a list of Halloween events and pumpkin patches you can visit in South Florida. MIAMI-DADE COUNTY: Pumpkin patchesMiami Lakes United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: From Oct. 1 to 31, take a trip to Miami Lakes' United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch. They are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy entertainment and fun Fall festivities. Admission is...
keysweekly.com
‘BE LIKE MIKE’: FEATURING MARATHON PARKS AND REC DIRECTOR PAUL DAVIS
For the month of October, the Keys Weekly Newspapers are partnering with United Way of Collier and the Keys to remember and honor the life of Mike Forster. A business owner and community advocate, Forster led the effort to feed the Florida Keys in the days following Hurricane Irma and throughout the COVID pandemic. He served on various boards, including the United Way, and went on mission trips to Uganda to serve the hundreds of children living in orphanages.
Massive South Florida Expansion by Carrot Express Includes Eight Locations
In the next few months this local health food brand is taking over South Florida
Click10.com
Veterinarian uses radioactive agent to help Miami police K-9
MIAMI – Breacher, a Miami Police Department K-9, fractured his elbow while on duty and he has been suffering from painful arthritis because of that injury. Dr. Mario Cabrera gave the department hope with a new treatment on Monday. The veterinarian and surgeon said the therapy is known as radiosynoviorthesis, a technique to restore joint fluid with targeted radioactive agents.
travelnoire.com
Yacht Party Goes Up In Flames In Miami
A company retreat goes all bad when their chartered yacht catches fire off the coast of Miami Beach. The group was just hanging out 30 feet away from the Miami Beach Marina when the boat caught a blaze in the afternoon. Everybody Jump. As the passengers caught wind of the...
Diana Ross Buys Waterfront Miami Property for $15.5 Million
Diana Ross just became the latest megastar to put down roots in Miami. As reported by Dirt, the former lead singer of the uber-famous 1970s girl group The Supremes shelled out $15.5 million for waterfront property located on San Marco Island, one of the man-made islands located in Biscayne Bay between Miami Beach and the city of Miami.
calleochonews.com
5 things to do in Miami on an exciting weekend getaway
Whether you’re a party animal or art lover, these activities and things to do in Miami will keep you occupied. Whether you’re from the states or a foreigner, there's a good chance a trip to Miami is on your bucket list. From exploring the famous eateries to trying water sports and going clubbing, you can do plenty of activities in Miami.
islandernews.com
The magic of ‘Magic Mike Live’: It’s not what you might expect
Last week, the national tour of “Magic Mike Live” kicked off on Virginia Key. The show is being performed in a temporary venue erected in front of the Miami Marine Stadium. The production is the brainchild of Channing Tatum, who starred in the 2012 film “Magic Mike,” directed...
WSVN-TV
Customer tells police she was raped at Mango’s on Ocean Drive; 2 employees named in complaint
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Beach hot spot is at the center of a police investigation after a woman claimed she was raped inside, and two employees have been named in a complaint. A large crowd gathered at Mango’s Tropical Cafe on Ocean Drive to celebrate Halloween on...
10NEWS
1 month after Ian, DeSantis announces Bass Pro Shops resort coming to Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's southwest coast exactly one month ago Friday. Many Floridians are on the long road to recovery. Some places are already seeing renewed growth. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Marathon, Florida, would be receiving a Bass Pro Shops fishing...
secretmiami.com
4 Magical Ice Skating Rinks In Miami For A Perfect Winter Outing
It feels like it’s summer all year long in Miami, which makes high temperatures the perfect excuse to indulge in wintery activities like ice skating. And while most skating rinks are open all year long, this quintessential winter activity is perfect for getting into the holiday mood and feeling extra festive! So get your skates on ASAP and check these out:
Massive Yacht Fire in Miami Sends Boaters Diving Into the Water: WATCH
Chao ensued in Miami on Friday (October 28th) when a massive yacht fire sent terrified boaters diving into the water. According to Miami’s WSVN, The Miami Beach Fire Rescue units arrived on the scene of the yacht fire near the Miami Beach Marina. A cellphone video that was done from a nearby balcony showed the boat completely engulfed in flames. “Holy [expletive],” someone is heard in the video. “That boat really is on fire!”
islandernews.com
Latest Biscayne Bay fish kill prompts call for more study of steps needed to improve water quality
The infamous 2020 massive fish kill in Biscayne Bay sparked efforts to restore the waterway to its natural health, but Miami-Dade County is now investigating another kill incident in which 1,000+ dead fishes were found in the northern part of Biscayne Bay. Miami-Dade is collaborating with the City of Miami...
WSVN-TV
2 women swipe designer handbags from SW Miami-Dade vintage boutique, take off in Porsche SUV
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade shop owner is reeling one day after, she said, two women were caught on camera stealing pricey merchandise from the business before taking off in some fancy wheels. Mary Holle’s boutique is called Miami Twice because most of the items for sale...
cohaitungchi.com
Top 7 Beaches for Couples in MIAMI, Florida
Miami is one of the most exciting and vibrant cities in the USA; it offers an array of first-class restaurants, nightclubs, and entertainment venues. For the more adventurous types there’s exploring the Everglades National Park or even spying on alligators in South Miami-Dade. And if you’re visiting with your...
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
WSVN-TV
Makeshift vessel removed after washing ashore on Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have removed a possible migrant vessel hours after it washed ashore on Miami Beach. The makeshift vessel was found near 31st Street and Collins Avenue, Friday afternoon. No one was on board when it was spotted. 7Skyforce hovered above the vessel, which had the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Miami Beach passes ordinance banning hair discrimination
Miami Beach has passed an ordinance that will ban race-based hair discrimination in housing, employment, and access to public services and facilities, per NBC News. On Wednesday (October 26), officials announced that the Miami Beach City Commission voted unanimously to prohibit discrimination “based on the texture or style of a person’s hair.”
southdadenewsleader.com
Old Sears building at Southland Mall is sold
Work is continuing on the new development of the project involving the former Southland Mall. Electra America and BH Group recently announced they have purchased the former Sears building on the Mall’s site. They are adding it to the joint. venture’s Mall assembly that will be extensively rebuilt for...
