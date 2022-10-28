MIAMI - Trick or treat! The spookiest time of the year is upon us and children and adults are getting their Halloween costumes ready. This year's Halloween will bring both terrifying Halloween attractions and pumpkin patches, with just enough candy ready for trick-or-treaters. Here is a list of Halloween events and pumpkin patches you can visit in South Florida. MIAMI-DADE COUNTY: Pumpkin patchesMiami Lakes United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch: From Oct. 1 to 31, take a trip to Miami Lakes' United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch. They are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy entertainment and fun Fall festivities. Admission is...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO