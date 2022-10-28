Four Rangers Are Silver Slugger Finalists

Nathaniel Lowe, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia are up for the batting award.

Four Texas Rangers are finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards, based on MLB managers’ and coaches’ votes.

First baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Marcus Seager and outfielder Adolis García will find out later this offseason if they won the award at their given positions.

All four are either under contract or team control and preparing to play for a new manager Bruce Bochy in 2023 .

Lowe became the Rangers first player in six years to finish a season with a batting average of .300 or better.

Lowe finished off the season with a 1-for-1 performance against the New York Yankees. That gave Lowe a batting average of .302 and made him the first player to hit .300 or better for a season since both Elvis Andrus (.302) and Adrián Beltré (.300) did it in 2016.

Lowe also had 27 home runs and 76 RBI, both of which were career highs.

Seager batted .245/.317/.455/.772 with 33 home runs and 83 RBI in 151 games and 593 at-bats (145-for-593). While his batting average was the second-worst of his career, he set a career high in home runs, nearly set a career-high in RBI (87) and avoided major injury.

García and Semien became the sixth and seventh players in Rangers history to have a 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases in the same season.

García batted .250/.300/.456/.756 in 156 games (151-for-605). He scored 88 runs, had 276 total bases, 34 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs. He set career highs in batting average, hits, total bases, doubles, triples, RBI and walks.

Semien started the season in a massive slump, but after late May he was one of the best hitters in the American League. He finished the season batting .248/.304/.429/.733 with 26 home runs and 83 RBI.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .