Fox 59
Indy’s Hip Fit offers dance classes to make workouts fun
INDIANAPOLIS — Our friends from Hip Fit returned to Indy Now to teach us a new dance routine for getting in shape without feeling like you’re actually working out. The Hip Fit crew also helped us open the Halloween show with a little “Beauty and the Beast” meets Ginuwine mashup dance routine. Because what goes together better than that?
WISH-TV
Irvington Halloween Festival back for 76th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people expected to fill the streets of Irvington for their “Historic Halloween Festival.”. This is the 76th year of celebrations. “Last year, IMPD estimated that 70,000 people showed up,” said Carrie Yazell, director of the festival. “This year, with the nice weather we are expecting that and maybe more!”
Fox 59
Halloween normals and records in Indianapolis
Goblins, ghouls, and trick-or-treaters take notes! This Halloween forecast has a few treats and a few tricks! If you are trick-or-treating early in the afternoon or into this evening, keep an umbrella handy and a jacket too!. What have we seen in the past?. Well, it certainly won’t be our...
indyschild.com
10 Awesome Events Taking Place Halloween Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 10 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
Fox 59
British-themed restaurant and tea room coming to Fishers; popular Westfield spot reopens
INDIANAPOLIS — On the menu this week: hemp-infused desserts, British fare and the return of a popular cafe for farm-to-fork brunch and lunch. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads was back Monday to update us on the latest in Greater Indy’s food scene, including these new or coming-soon spots.
Hoosier native discusses returning for 'Hocus Pocus' sequel 29 years later
INDIANAPOLIS — After 29 long years, the Sanderson sisters are finally back!. According to Deadline, "Hocus Pocus 2" set a Nielsen record for streaming minutes in its opening weekend. Hoosier native Doug Jones reprised his role as Billy Butcherson in the highly anticipated sequel, alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica...
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
Fox 59
Midwest Marketplace returns to Lebanon this Friday, Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — Shop more than 100 vendors from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky this weekend at the 2nd annual Midwest Marketplace in Lebanon. The Christmas Market 2022 features unique gifts, handmade items, home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, vintage items, gourmet food products, sweet treats and more. The...
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Fox 59
Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display
It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
Fox 59
Be Our Guest at Auberge
Ooh la la! If you fancy a French feast, head to Auberge in Zionsville. That’s where you can find a $50 gift card for just $25.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb will celebrate Halloween with residents
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb will celebrate Halloween by dressing up as characters from Hoosier-inspired TV shows and movies at the Governor’s Residence at 4750 N. Meridian St Indianapolis, starting at 6 p.m. The Governor, First Lady, and staff will greet the Trick-or-treaters, who...
Fox 59
New menu items at sports bar named Indy’s Best
INDIANAPOLIS — Parks Place Pub in Fishers, named by FOX59 viewers as Indy’s Best Sports Bar, has added new items to the menu. Recent additions include quinoa-based power bowls, breaded tenderloin topped with nacho cheese and fries, a stuffed portabella mushroom and pot roast sliders. Parks Place, located...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Carmel's first mosque
CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing. Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, State Senator Fady Qaddoura and faith leaders from Indianapolis and surrounding communities attended...
wrtv.com
Family holds memorial on Herman Whitfield III's 40th birthday
INDIANAPOLIS — "We still feel the emotion of the whole thing like it happened yesterday. We're just coping and holding on," Herman Whitfield, Jr. said. His son, Herman Whitfield III, died in IMPD custody in April. On Saturday, his parents held a memorial on what would have been their son's 40th birthday.
Let's Go Girls! Shania Twain coming to Ruoff Music Center
As part of the Queen of Me Tour, Twain will perform at Ruoff Music Center on July 15, 2023. The new album releases in February.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain for Colts, Halloween events
INDIANAPOLIS — Our next storm system has arrived and will bring rain back for all of central Indiana through the day. Our next storm system has arrived and will bring rain back for all of central Indiana through the day. Showers are moving into the southern tier of the state this morning and into the metro between noon and 2 p.m.
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
Good News: Waterman's Family Farm
INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
Family, friends, community remember life of Herman Whitfield III
INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and the community came together Saturday morning for a memorial service celebrating the life of Herman Whitfield III. "Herman was my student, and then Herman became my friend, and then in his passing, Herman became my teacher," Susan Kitterman said. "Herman's already radiating genius spanned musical genres. His hands glided over the piano like a master three times his age.
