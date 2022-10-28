ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Indy’s Hip Fit offers dance classes to make workouts fun

INDIANAPOLIS — Our friends from Hip Fit returned to Indy Now to teach us a new dance routine for getting in shape without feeling like you’re actually working out. The Hip Fit crew also helped us open the Halloween show with a little “Beauty and the Beast” meets Ginuwine mashup dance routine. Because what goes together better than that?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Irvington Halloween Festival back for 76th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people expected to fill the streets of Irvington for their “Historic Halloween Festival.”. This is the 76th year of celebrations. “Last year, IMPD estimated that 70,000 people showed up,” said Carrie Yazell, director of the festival. “This year, with the nice weather we are expecting that and maybe more!”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Halloween normals and records in Indianapolis

Goblins, ghouls, and trick-or-treaters take notes! This Halloween forecast has a few treats and a few tricks! If you are trick-or-treating early in the afternoon or into this evening, keep an umbrella handy and a jacket too!. What have we seen in the past?. Well, it certainly won’t be our...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Midwest Marketplace returns to Lebanon this Friday, Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Shop more than 100 vendors from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Kentucky this weekend at the 2nd annual Midwest Marketplace in Lebanon. The Christmas Market 2022 features unique gifts, handmade items, home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, vintage items, gourmet food products, sweet treats and more. The...
LEBANON, IN
103GBF

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Choctaw Ridge Way home named Indy’s Best Halloween display

It’s spooky how popular Halloween decorating is in Indiana!. We received a ghoulishly glowing response when we asked for Indy’s Best Halloween display. After more than 3,000 votes, the home on Choctaw Ridge Way was picked as the winner!. Homeowners TJ and Vicky Richards take great pride in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Be Our Guest at Auberge

Ooh la la! If you fancy a French feast, head to Auberge in Zionsville. That’s where you can find a $50 gift card for just $25.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

New menu items at sports bar named Indy’s Best

INDIANAPOLIS — Parks Place Pub in Fishers, named by FOX59 viewers as Indy’s Best Sports Bar, has added new items to the menu. Recent additions include quinoa-based power bowls, breaded tenderloin topped with nacho cheese and fries, a stuffed portabella mushroom and pot roast sliders. Parks Place, located...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Carmel's first mosque

CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing. Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, State Senator Fady Qaddoura and faith leaders from Indianapolis and surrounding communities attended...
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

Family holds memorial on Herman Whitfield III's 40th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — "We still feel the emotion of the whole thing like it happened yesterday. We're just coping and holding on," Herman Whitfield, Jr. said. His son, Herman Whitfield III, died in IMPD custody in April. On Saturday, his parents held a memorial on what would have been their son's 40th birthday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Rain for Colts, Halloween events

INDIANAPOLIS — Our next storm system has arrived and will bring rain back for all of central Indiana through the day. Our next storm system has arrived and will bring rain back for all of central Indiana through the day. Showers are moving into the southern tier of the state this morning and into the metro between noon and 2 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County

For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Good News: Waterman's Family Farm

INDIANAPOLIS — We stopped by an east side pumpkin patch this week, looking for Good News!. 13Sports director Dave Calabro visited Waterman's Family Farm, 7010 East Raymond Street on the southeast side of Indianapolis, asking people to share the positive, uplifting things going on in their lives. He learned the farm had a long and treasured history with some families.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Family, friends, community remember life of Herman Whitfield III

INDIANAPOLIS — Family, friends and the community came together Saturday morning for a memorial service celebrating the life of Herman Whitfield III. "Herman was my student, and then Herman became my friend, and then in his passing, Herman became my teacher," Susan Kitterman said. "Herman's already radiating genius spanned musical genres. His hands glided over the piano like a master three times his age.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

