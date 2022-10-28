Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
luxesource.com
In Naples, A Midcentury Coastal Vibe Welcomes A Growing Family
Designer Leslie Murchie Cascino’s father has a long history with Naples. As a child in the 1960s, his parents owned a second home in the growing town, where the Long Island family spent their time during summers. (He jokes they were the only Americans who summered in Florida.) When he had his own children decades later, this holiday tradition continued in the very same house. But over time, the inherited residence began feeling cramped with a growing family, so he and his wife longed for something new.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Brewing Company food truck washing clothes for Ian victims for free
A food truck in Southwest Florida is being used for more than just serving up hot meals. Instead, Fort Myers Brewing is taking their truck to areas severely impacted by Hurricane Ian and letting people wash their clothes in it. The owner of Fort Myers Brewing Company told WINK News...
WINKNEWS.com
Cranes removing displaced boats at Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach used to be a place where you’d see happy beachgoers enjoying the sun and water. However, since Ian, when you cross the bridge, you are met with construction cranes and more. The cranes are there to pick up a lot left behind by Ian, such as...
WINKNEWS.com
Polestar launching EV dealership at Mercato in North Naples
The Polestar electric vehicle car brand plans to launch its first Southwest Florida dealership in early 2023 at Mercato in North Naples. The dealership signed a lease to relocate its temporary dealership on Naples Boulevard to a permanent brick-and-mortar storefront in the popular lifestyle center near the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Vanderbilt Beach Road. The luxury vehicle provider will open the nation’s 23rd dealership in a 2,850-square-foot space across the street from Burntwood Tavern.
WINKNEWS.com
Pink Shell prepares to lodge construction workers on Fort Myers Beach
In this Gulfshore Business report, it’s a long road ahead for one resort on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian devastated the area. The Pink Shell Resort lost its ground floor in the storm, and they don’t expect to open to the public until 2024. But the owner...
WINKNEWS.com
Sunseeker Resort construction resumes after Hurricane Ian
It is back to work on a project that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to Southwest Florida. Construction has started again on the Sunseeker Resort along US-41 on Charlotte Harbor. Hurricane Ian destroyed all five cranes on the site, which was also battered by the wind and...
WINKNEWS.com
Paradise Tattoo plans to open new location, uncertain about returning to Fort Myers Beach
Tattoo artist and Fort Myers native Dawn Webb began her apprenticeship in North Fort Myers at Custom Bike and Body Art in 2007. After owners of the half motorcycle, half tattoo shop moved to Fort Myers Beach in 2011, they told Webb she had a choice to make. Webb put...
The Abandoned Famous Florida House Is Now Underwater because of Hurricane Ian
The Cape Romano Dome House was an abandoned house consisting of six dome-shaped modules on stilts. The house is situated among the Ten Thousand Islands in Collier County, Florida, about 300 feet offshore from Cape Romano Island and south of Marco Island.
WINKNEWS.com
The Shack of Sanibel serving hot meals to first responders, others on the island
A restaurant on Sanibel is bringing some joy to first responders and people on the island. The Shack of Sanibel has been serving meals since right after Hurricane Ian hit. It has been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and there have been a lot of volunteers, long lines, and hot meals at The Shack of Sanibel.
multihousingnews.com
Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time
JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
luxury-houses.net
An Awe Inspiring Luxury Estate in Naples with High End Finishes Perfect for Entertaining Hits The Market for $8.8 Million
81 North Street, Naples, Florida is a fully furnished single-story residence with open floor plan allows for seamless integration of the indoor and outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 81 North Street, please contact Mike Pagliccia (Phone: 239-250-3556) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Halloween festivities and events in SWFL
Monday night, kids dressed up and go out trick or treating. Despite Hurricane Ian leaving behind damage and debris, the Pelican Boulevard area is prepared for hundreds or maybe thousands of kids to come by. Adults are also getting excited about the Monday night events in Cape Coral. Rob Smith...
seahawkseye.org
Hurricane Ian’s effect on Southwest Florida is long from finished
One of the worst storms to have ever hit the coasts of the United States, Hurricane Ian has left thousands of Floridians’ lives changed forever. Some of Cape Coral High School’s very own seahawks are among those currently displaced. Erica Pease, AP Language and Composition and English Honors...
WINKNEWS.com
8-Bit Hall of Fame in Bonita Springs loses entire inventory during Hurricane Ian
Jason Crosser has been collecting video games, arcade and pinball machines along with other retro gaming memorabilia his whole life. He recalls when he was 10 and would ride his bike around town with his friend Josh looking for Nintendo, Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis games at garage sales. After...
WINKNEWS.com
Frightfully fun activities for Halloween in Lee County
Looking to scare up a good time in Lee County this Halloween? Here are some events and activities to enjoy on All Hallow’s Eve:. Alliance for the Arts: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Miromar Outlets: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 10801 Corkscrew Rd, Estero. Plenty of activities for the...
WINKNEWS.com
Olive Garden in Naples filled with smoke
You may have to drive a bit further to get to Olive Garden in Naples on Thursday night because the restaurant on 5th Avenue was filled with smoke. There was smoke inside the ductwork, which caused the restaurant to close. When WINK News arrived, there were several fire units still...
Trick-or-Treat events in Southwest Florida
List of family friendly Halloween Trick-or-Treat events happening in Southwest Florida this weekend.
Luke Bryan Makes Amazing Surprise Announcement During Florida Concert
On Friday (October 28th), Luke Bryan took to the stage in Jacksonville, Florida to make an amazing announcement that was about his Estero performance. Country Now reports that during the Jacksonville show, Luke Bryan welcomed Governor DeSantis to the stage. He then revealed plans to donate his upcoming Estero proceeds to the Florida Disaster Fund.
travelawaits.com
Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open
Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
