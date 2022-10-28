ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

luxesource.com

In Naples, A Midcentury Coastal Vibe Welcomes A Growing Family

Designer Leslie Murchie Cascino’s father has a long history with Naples. As a child in the 1960s, his parents owned a second home in the growing town, where the Long Island family spent their time during summers. (He jokes they were the only Americans who summered in Florida.) When he had his own children decades later, this holiday tradition continued in the very same house. But over time, the inherited residence began feeling cramped with a growing family, so he and his wife longed for something new.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cranes removing displaced boats at Fort Myers Beach

Fort Myers Beach used to be a place where you’d see happy beachgoers enjoying the sun and water. However, since Ian, when you cross the bridge, you are met with construction cranes and more. The cranes are there to pick up a lot left behind by Ian, such as...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Polestar launching EV dealership at Mercato in North Naples

The Polestar electric vehicle car brand plans to launch its first Southwest Florida dealership in early 2023 at Mercato in North Naples. The dealership signed a lease to relocate its temporary dealership on Naples Boulevard to a permanent brick-and-mortar storefront in the popular lifestyle center near the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Vanderbilt Beach Road. The luxury vehicle provider will open the nation’s 23rd dealership in a 2,850-square-foot space across the street from Burntwood Tavern.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sunseeker Resort construction resumes after Hurricane Ian

It is back to work on a project that is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to Southwest Florida. Construction has started again on the Sunseeker Resort along US-41 on Charlotte Harbor. Hurricane Ian destroyed all five cranes on the site, which was also battered by the wind and...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Shack of Sanibel serving hot meals to first responders, others on the island

A restaurant on Sanibel is bringing some joy to first responders and people on the island. The Shack of Sanibel has been serving meals since right after Hurricane Ian hit. It has been one month since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and there have been a lot of volunteers, long lines, and hot meals at The Shack of Sanibel.
SANIBEL, FL
multihousingnews.com

Florida Community Changes Hands for 4th Time

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the sale of the Naples development. For the fourth time since its completion, Alvista Golden Gate, a 200-unit community in Naples, Fla., has sold. JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors brokered the deal. Dolben Co. purchased the property for $62 million from Phoenix Realty Group, according to...
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Awe Inspiring Luxury Estate in Naples with High End Finishes Perfect for Entertaining Hits The Market for $8.8 Million

81 North Street, Naples, Florida is a fully furnished single-story residence with open floor plan allows for seamless integration of the indoor and outdoor living space, perfect for entertaining. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 81 North Street, please contact Mike Pagliccia (Phone: 239-250-3556) at William Raveis Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Halloween festivities and events in SWFL

Monday night, kids dressed up and go out trick or treating. Despite Hurricane Ian leaving behind damage and debris, the Pelican Boulevard area is prepared for hundreds or maybe thousands of kids to come by. Adults are also getting excited about the Monday night events in Cape Coral. Rob Smith...
CAPE CORAL, FL
seahawkseye.org

Hurricane Ian’s effect on Southwest Florida is long from finished

One of the worst storms to have ever hit the coasts of the United States, Hurricane Ian has left thousands of Floridians’ lives changed forever. Some of Cape Coral High School’s very own seahawks are among those currently displaced. Erica Pease, AP Language and Composition and English Honors...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Frightfully fun activities for Halloween in Lee County

Looking to scare up a good time in Lee County this Halloween? Here are some events and activities to enjoy on All Hallow’s Eve:. Alliance for the Arts: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Miromar Outlets: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. 10801 Corkscrew Rd, Estero. Plenty of activities for the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Olive Garden in Naples filled with smoke

You may have to drive a bit further to get to Olive Garden in Naples on Thursday night because the restaurant on 5th Avenue was filled with smoke. There was smoke inside the ductwork, which caused the restaurant to close. When WINK News arrived, there were several fire units still...
NAPLES, FL
travelawaits.com

Sanibel And Captiva Island Making Progress After Ian — Here’s What’s Open

Islanders rejoiced on October 19 — the Sanibel Causeway was opened!. After Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Captiva islands with category-four fierceness on September 28, some predicted it would be 6 months before the bridge to the islands from mainland Fort Myers, Florida, would be mended. The powers-that-be, however, understood the islands’ importance to the state and the completion date was moved to October 21. Then it opened days earlier for electric crews and finally residents, property and business owners, and service contractors. The causeway remains closed to all others. The most optimistic estimates see it opening to the general public within 6 months.
SANIBEL, FL

