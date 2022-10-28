Easton, Mass. – The Merrimack College football team battled with Stonehill College in a low scoring affair that ended with a seven-point victory for the Warriors. With the victory, Merrimack stayed undefeated in Northeast Conference (NEC) play heading into their bye week. Victor Dawson was the leader on the group for the Warriors with 83 yards. His counterpart in the back field, Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 66 yards and a touchdown. Rodney Samson was once again the leader in tackles for Merrimack, getting 10. Donte Williams finished with nine tackles, including a sack and a half. Williams also had the pick in the end zone to seal the deal for Merrimack as time expired.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO