The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Football Bucs roll over Newton South, 49-13
The Bedford High School football post-season begins Friday at 7 p.m. at Sabourin Field against the Colonels of South High Community School, Worcester. The Bucs finished third in the MIAA Division 4 power rankings, which means South was ranked 14th out of the 16 qualifiers. Both teams have 7-1 records,...
merrimackathletics.com
Football Downs Stonehill to Remain Undefeated in NEC Play
Easton, Mass. – The Merrimack College football team battled with Stonehill College in a low scoring affair that ended with a seven-point victory for the Warriors. With the victory, Merrimack stayed undefeated in Northeast Conference (NEC) play heading into their bye week. Victor Dawson was the leader on the group for the Warriors with 83 yards. His counterpart in the back field, Tyvon Edmonds Jr. ran for 66 yards and a touchdown. Rodney Samson was once again the leader in tackles for Merrimack, getting 10. Donte Williams finished with nine tackles, including a sack and a half. Williams also had the pick in the end zone to seal the deal for Merrimack as time expired.
homenewshere.com
Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away
PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
Shawsheen Tech Open House – All are Welcome
Prospective students, their families, and Bedford residents interested in learning more about the school are invited to Shawsheen Tech’s annual community open house on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. The open house will showcase Shawsheen’s academic, career, and its 20 vocational-technical programs as well as all athletic teams, extracurricular clubs, and activities.
TopGolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week
BOSTON — The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week for the second consecutive year. The immersive golf experience will hold a five-day event at Boston’s beloved ballpark from Nov. 5 through Nov. 9. Players will have the opportunity to hit golf balls at...
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
An Obituary: Bruce David Giannetta
Bruce David Giannetta, 72, of Nashua, NH and longtime resident of Bedford, MA, died October 23, 2022 in Merrimack, NH. Raised in Bedford, Bruce attended Bedford High School, graduating in 1968. After high school, he joined the United States Navy during the Vietnam War where he reached the rank of Petty Officer 2 while serving as a jet mechanic from 1968-1972.
Best Areas Of Boston To Buy A Home
The Boston area is a great place to live, whether you're a young professional or have kids. Check out our guide to the best areas in Boston to buy a home.
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
Just in time for Halloween Stories from the Bedford Historical Society
Everybody loves a good ghost story around Halloween. We found, not a ghost story per se, but a story that seems to fit the Halloween theme. This story originally appeared in the Bedford Historical Society’s Preservationist Newsletter – November 2011. By: Bob Slechta – The Preservationist – November...
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
Superintendent Update – October 26, 2022
Last night at the school committee meeting I announced my intention to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the superintendent of the Bedford Public Schools District over the past three years as we navigated the COVID-19 pandemic. It was with very mixed emotions that I announced my intention to retire.
Speeding Pickup Hits Guardrail, Rolls Over on I-95 at NH-MA Border
Driver inattention and speed are being blamed for the rollover of a truck into the median of Interstate 95 in Seabrook early Sunday morning. New Hampshire State Police said Samantha Famolare, 30, of Peabody, Massachusetts was driving on a suspended license when her 2015 Chevrolet Silverado went out of the left lane approaching the state border around 3:05 a.m. The pickup hit a guardrail and rolled over landing in an upright position between two guardrails.
Commuter rail line service suspended due to police activity in Brockton
Service on a commuter rail line was suspended Monday morning due to police activity. The Middleborough/Lakeville Line Train 005 has been suspended at Montello due to police activity on the right of way in Brockton, according to transit officials. A bus will accommodate passengers for further outbound service to Middleborough.
METCO Hosts Bedford Visitors for a Guided Tour
Nubian Square’s brand is “the Heart and Soul of Roxbury.”. A delegation of Bedford High School parents and students, including some leaders of the Parents Diversity Council, spent more than an hour walking those streets Saturday afternoon, experiencing first-hand their variety, vitality, and resilience. The visitors’ guides included...
whdh.com
Driver crashes into home in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews responded to a car that crashed into a home in Revere early Monday morning. Photos show that a car hit the side of the building on North Shore Road, getting wedged underneath it. Crews have since removed the car, which left behind a large hole in the base of the home.
