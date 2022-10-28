Read full article on original website
Ethereum: These updates may help ETH investors navigate this week’s uncertainty
Ethereum[ETH] kicked off this week with a slowdown of the bullish momentum that it delivered last week. Investors are now leaning towards the side of caution especially as the market enters another uncertainty period. The upcoming FOMC meeting might have a lot to do with the current outcome. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
Chainlink: Are traders holding on to their ‘LINK’s? These developments could prove…
Chainlink [LINK] had an important update for its community as of 29 October. The Chainlink team, posted a tweet, that stated about a recent update around the network’s efforts in the Web3 space. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Chainlink [LINK] for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________. LINKing up in...
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will MATIC overtake ETH by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon, has registered impressive growth during the month of October. The altcoin surged by more than 23% since the beginning of this month.
Ethereum’s Buterin finds the bright side of the delays in ETF approvals
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that the cryptocurrency industry should not enthusiastically pursue huge institutional capital at full speed as it would bar the industry from operating independently. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2023-24 According to the exec, even though regulation in the cryptocurrency industry...
Is SHIB following DOGE’s footsteps? This latest data may compel traders to think…
Dogecoin [DOGE], for obvious reasons, has been the talk town, for quite sometime over the past week. However, Shiba Inu [SHIB], could be considered as overlooked as compared to DOGE. This was despite the growth in SHIB’s prices and its growth on the social front as well. Usually when Dogecoin...
Bored Apes exit the boredom kingdom but investors may not rejoice just yet
The Bored Ape Yacht Club [BAYC] community ignored the NFT market drawdown and took the collection to the peak of social contribution. According to Lunar Crush, the Yuga Labs-backed collection achieved the feat of reaching its highest social point in the last ninety days. The social intelligence platform noted that...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
Hong Kong: Latest regulatory update might make retail crypto-trading legal soon
Hong Kong regulators have disclosed plans to investigate exposing the cryptocurrency sector to ordinary investors. According to a government announcement this morning, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) will begin a public consultation on the possibility of allowing individual investors to trade virtual assets (VA), with access to cryptocurrencies through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also being considered.
Avalanche investors have every reason to be worried despite AVAX’s bullish TVL
Avalanche [AXAV] recently made it to the list of the top cryptos in terms of total value locked (TVL). The network nabbed the third spot and was only behind BNB and Tron [TRX]. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Avalanche [AVAX] for 2023-2024. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Surprisingly, despite making it...
How Polkadot [DOT] investors can look to buy a dip here
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bearish order block heightened the likelihood of a pullback. Polkadot [DOT] has seen a strong recovery from the $5.8 zone over the past week. Technical indicators revealed a good...
Bitcoin: Out of sight, out of mine could be the BTC miner motto for Q4 because…
Over the last few months, many miners have faced massive challenges to keep up profits and continue to mine Bitcoin [BTC]. With the growing hashrate and soaring energy prices, miners continue to face one difficulty after another. And one such miner happens to be Core Scientific. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price...
Bitcoin miner Argo fails to raise $27M in funding
London-based Bitcoin mining group Argo Blockchain’s plan to raise $27 million from a strategic investor has failed to take place. The London Stock Exchange today published a press release notifying that Argo no longer believes that this subscription would be consummated under the previously announced terms. On 7 October,...
Avalanche: Investors looking for short-term gains must keep a close eye on AVAX
Avalanche’s [AVAX] liquidity mining program, named Avalanche Rush, recently completed one year after its launch last October. Messari recently posted a tweet throwing some light on what its performance and stats have been over the past few months. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Avalanche [AVAX] for 2023-24...
Where can Chiliz [CHZ] investors look to take profit on the charts
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Chiliz has already tested the bearish OB at $0.24 and pulled back. Consolidation or breakout, a trader needs to be prepared for either scenario. Chiliz [CHZ] saw a...
Shiba Inu: Gauging SHIB’s potential to continue rising after this breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakout, can the sellers step in to inflict a reversal?. The funding rates revealed a one-sided bullish edge for buyers. Shiba Inu [SHIB] finally...
Bitget launches “Bitget Insights” to enhance social trading initiatives
Bitget’s new social feature allows users to learn from credible traders and share trading strategies. Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature “Bitget Insights”. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget’s crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting both new retail investors as well as seasoned traders.
Bitcoin: Assessing BTC after the king coin reaches this ‘four-year low’
Bitcoin [BTC] investors may have found a reason to stay true to the king coin’s cause, especially after signals of an “Uptober” performance this week. According to Santiment, BTC investors seem to have settled for the long-term HODL. This was because investors’ activity per BTC exchange holdings...
Assessing XRP’s flow after CTO furthers claims of outperforming BTC, ETH
In response to an allegation that Ripple [XRP] had underperformed, its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) claimed it was untrue. David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, who also doubles as its Ripple Ledger (XRPL) lead, said that XRP’s performance surpassed that of Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] in 2022. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s...
WhiteBIT Token gets ready to be added to another world-class crypto exchange
WhiteBIT has gathered a massive community of fans around its recently minted asset — WhiteBIT Token. It started gaining wide popularity even before the public sale. The token is already available for trading against USDT on Huobi and Gate crypto exchanges. Now we are to see the token on...
Bitcoin: Why BTC’s fate may be at the mercy of bears over the next few days
After a long green week, Bitcoin [BTC] might have fallen back into the hands of sellers who seemed committed to sending the coin below $20,000. According to a CryptoQuant analyst, Maartunn, market sell orders have triumphed over the buying power since BTC hit $20,900 on 30 October. The analyst noted...
