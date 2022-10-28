LAKE SINCLAIR, Ga. - Two earthquakes have been recorded near Lake Sinclair this weekend. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened late Saturday night on the eastern side of Lake Sinclair, with an epicenter in the area of Lake Sinclair Drive. The earthquake was 9 miles north-northeast of Milledgeville and 35 miles northeast of Macon. The U.S.G.S. says the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3 and was very shallow. Reports on social media suggest people heard a loud boom when the earthquake happened.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO