Houston County Deputies asking for help identifying theft suspect
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in a theft and is asking for the public's help identifying him. Just after 5:30 on the afternoon of October 11th, the man seen in this picture is suspected by Houston County Deputies of entering a property on Corder Road and taking several items.
Sheriff: Vehicle of missing Middle Ga. man found, crews discover remains nearby
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Human remains found in Johnson County may be connected to the case of a man missing for nearly a year. In a post to Facebook, the Johnson County Sheriff's Office says a deer hunter found a vehicle matching that of Don Hightower, first reported missing on October 30, 2021. The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was discovered by the hunter Friday around 5 p.m. off of Highway 319 in eastern Laurens County.
Man injured in wreck on Thursday night has died
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unfortunate update to news from last week. A man has died from injuries he suffered after having a crash with a tractor-trailer on Pierce Avenue on Thursday night. According to deputies, 56-year-old Darrin Lewis of Macon was driving a Hyundai Sonata when he crossed the...
'It's a speed trap': Complaints come in over hidden signage for speed cameras in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Around town, these cameras have caused the wrong type of craze. "It's like a setup. It's like a speed trap," remarked one driver. "This is confusing and I hope everyone that receives this ticket challenges the ticket," said another driver looking at the speed signs. Leroy...
Deputies: Man dies after being shot in Macon Friday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot Friday night in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Willis Drive just before 11:30 p.m. Friday about a person who had been shot. When they arrived, deputies say they found 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner. They say Faulkner had been shot once. He later died at the hospital.
WGXA's Brittany Miller and Gary Thigpen get the fright of their lives
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's Halloween, which means tricks, treats and frightening feats and our morning news team had all of the above when they visited the Lake Joy Trails of Terror in Kathleen. The scares started from the literal gate and kept coming until the very end for...
Two earthquakes recorded at Lake Sinclair in less than 24 hours
LAKE SINCLAIR, Ga. - Two earthquakes have been recorded near Lake Sinclair this weekend. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened late Saturday night on the eastern side of Lake Sinclair, with an epicenter in the area of Lake Sinclair Drive. The earthquake was 9 miles north-northeast of Milledgeville and 35 miles northeast of Macon. The U.S.G.S. says the earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3 and was very shallow. Reports on social media suggest people heard a loud boom when the earthquake happened.
Bibb County Commissioner plans series of town hall forums in November
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon-Bibb County Commissioner has scheduled a series of town hall forums in November. In a media release, county officials say Commissioner Paul Bronson will hold a series of public forums as part of the Commissioner's efforts to provide quarterly updates to the community. “This...
Twelve/Twelve Music's Sound Check Festival to unite the community against violence
Over the weekend a local business took time to bring all communities together in Macon. Twelve/Twelve Music held a Sound Check Festival. It was a collaboration among several churches and community organizations coming together to unite against violence and crime in the community. There was food, games, music , and...
GALLERY: Halloween 2022 Chime-In entries
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- We at WGXA have thoroughly enjoyed seeing the pictures submitted by our viewers and readers for the Halloween Chime-In campaign. Here's a look at all the pictures that you've sent in so far. If you want to share more holiday, wedding, birthday, or anniversary pictures or...
Band of farmers cuts ties with groups fighting over market management
A band of farmers is seeking community support for a new producers-only farmers market in downtown Macon, citing a “tiresome and confusing fiasco” at the longstanding Wednesday Mulberry Market in Tattnall Square Park. The announcement by Middle Georgia Grower’s Co-Op, a collective of a dozen producers, was made...
Halloween Night events in the Midstate
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Though many celebrated throughout the weekend, there's still plenty fun to be had this Halloween Monday. Tricks and treats abound! If porch lights are off on your neighborhood street, just head into town!. In Forsyth, the Downtown Square will be the place to go from 5:00...
Gas prices are back on the downward trend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Gas prices across the state are still dropping, returning to the downward trend we saw prior to the uptick in early October and, AAA says, they're expected to keep dropping. According to AAA, gas prices are sitting at an average of $3.15 statewide with GasBuddy reporting...
Business leaders tee off for the 2022 Legacy Golf Classic at Idle Hour
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb's top executives and business leaders competed for cold, hard cash and spooky prizes on Halloween for the 2022 Legacy Golf Classic. The event was presented by the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce and Macon Occupational Medicine and held at Idle Hour Country Club on Monday with a noon tee-time.
