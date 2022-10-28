ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

milfordmirror.com

Jim Calhoun to have University of Saint Joseph gym named for him

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UConn has Jim Calhoun Way. Now, the University of Saint Joseph will have Jim Calhoun Gym. Or, more accurately, James A. Calhoun Gymnasium. USJ will officially name its basketball gym after the Hall of Fame coach, who came out...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
AdWeek

Brittany Schaefer Joins WTNH as Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Brittany Schaefer has joined WTNH in Hartford-New Haven, Ct., as a reporter. “#LifeUpdate Today was my first day on air with @WTNH!”...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Class-action retirement lawsuit against Yale goes to trial

Yale must appear in court to face charges over the mismanagement of employee retirement funds, United States District Court Judge Alvin W. Thompson ruled last Friday. The class action suit, Vellali et al. v. Yale University et al., represents more than 20,000 employees who claim Yale breached its fiduciary duty by failing to adequately oversee its 403(b) retirement plan, costing employees millions. Factual claims about Yale’s record-keeping fees and investment oversight remain unresolved, Thompson’s ruling declares, meaning that the plaintiffs will be seeing Yale in court.
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
STRATFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of 10/30 in New Haven-Milford, CT

Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
MILFORD, CT
thebeveragejournal.com

Canción Tequila Featured at New Haven Pairing Dinner

New Haven’s Camacho Garage, in cooperation with Canción Tequila, hosted a tequila pairing dinner on Sept. 15. Held on the eve of Mexican Independence Day, the five-course culinary event featured signature cuisine by Camacho Garage Co-owner and Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho paired with craft cocktails featuring Canción Tequila by Aude Guerrero, Lead Bartender. Andy Verderame, Co-owner, Canción Tequila, made a special guest appearance to give guests background on the ultra-premium tequila line, which includes Canción Tequila Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Co-owned by Verderame and Karen Brown of Branford, the award-winning 100% blue agave tequila line is distributed in the state by Angelini Wine, Ltd.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

$1 million Powerball ticket purchased in Connecticut is still unclaimed

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold to a Connecticut resident and drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The ticket was purchased at the Big Y Express on 140 West Road in Ellington. According to the Connecticut Lottery site, the ticket had the winning numbers of 19 - 36 - 37 - 46 - 56, a Powerball number of 24 and a power play score of 2x.
CONNECTICUT STATE

