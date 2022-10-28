ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Ginger Thompson
3d ago

Once again, it is led advocates, not lead advocates. That being said, every single officer in Maine should be required to use body cams and if they don’t they should be charged with a misdemeanor at the very least. We have the technology to protect the police and the members of the public. Why aren’t we using it???

2
WPFO

21-year-old Maine man killed in Harpswell rollover crash

HARPSWELL (WGME) -- Police say a 21-year-old Maine man was killed after his truck flipped over in Harpswell on Monday. The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain and Reach Road. According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Mason Warren of Harpswell was driving a Chevy...
HARPSWELL, ME
WPFO

Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
PORTLAND, ME
boothbayregister.com

Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
ROCKLAND, ME
B98.5

Mainers Can Get A Copy of Any Car Accident Report Here

There are over 20,000 car crashes in Maine each year. If you were in one, usually there is a police report that is filed. Often, Maine motorists need to get their hands on that report. You can go to your police station or you can get the exact same report, often much quicker, with this cool website we found called CrashDocs.org.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine warden, K-9 rescue 74-year-old man from bog in Etna

ETNA (WGME) -- A 74-year-old man from Etna is recovering after being rescued by a Maine warden and his K-9. Joseph Nolin went to check game cameras Sunday in Etna, got confused, and ended up stuck in a bog for nearly 30 hours. Warden Michael Latti and K-9 named Luna...
ETNA, ME
WPFO

Bicyclist killed in crash on Route 302 in Windham

WINDHAM (WGME) -- The Windham Police Department says a bicyclist was killed in a crash on Route 302 Monday night. Police say 38-year-old Adam J. Willruth of Windham was riding eastbound on Route 302 when a vehicle also travelling eastbound struck him. Willruth died at the scene. Speed and alcohol...
WINDHAM, ME
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper MedEvac'd After Being Struck By Passing Car At Crash Scene

"Please keep the trooper in your prayers" Pennsylvania state police said shortly after one of their own was hit by a car while on the job. The unnamed trooper out of Chambersburg had been investigating a car crash on Black Gap road at the intersection of Olde Scotland Road in Greene Township on Monday, Oct. 31 around 5:14 a.m., according to a release by the state police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Boston

Man charged following deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set. 
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

New Hampshire police open "suspicious death" investigation

MANCHESTER (WGME) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death. The state's Attorney General announced Saturday that law enforcement are responding to a suspicious death on South Willow Street in Manchester. The identity of the person is not yet known. Police have not...
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine man's moose calls selling as fast as he can make them

PORTLAND, Maine — It’s always risky to say that someone or something is one of a kind, but that label may apply to Butch Phillips. In a workshop in the basement of his home in Milford, Phillips — who is 82 and a member of the Penobscot Nation — makes birch-bark moose calls. He’s been creating them for more than three decades and knows of no one else doing the same work.
MILFORD, ME
CBS Boston

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH

