Springfield, MO

JOHN CHARLES STEWART

John Charles Stewart, 84, of Urbana died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Florence, Colo. to Elmo and Mary (Grieschiemer) Stewart. Funeral services for John Charles Stewart will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Urbana with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating.
URBANA, MO
JANET BRIGMAN WEATHERSBEE

Janet Brigman Weathersbee, 68, of Concordia, Kan., formerly of Lebanon, died Oct. 22, 2022, in Salina, Kan. She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Florence, Kan. to James Jr. and Letha Ruth Riggs Brigman. In 1979 she married Roger Dell Weathersbee. She was preceded in death by her parents, and...
CONCORDIA, KS
RICHARD JOSEPH WILLIAMS

Richard Joseph Williams, 55, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Nov. 26, 1966, in Harrisonville, Mo. to Norman Dewayne and Rosie Louise Sutton Williams. Richard married Sherry Brown, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2012. He also was preceded in death by...
LEBANON, MO
ADAM LEE NICHOLS

Adam Lee Nichols, 31, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lebanon. He is survived by his wife Laken; two children, Jaden Lee Whyatt, Elana Nichols, and one of the way; Addison Elayna Nichols, and one on the way; his mother, Karen J. Nichols; his father Wendell “Keith’’ Nichols; his sister, Karen Nicole Nichols; his brothers, Brian Nichols and his wife Angela, Andrew Nichols and his wife Courtney, all of Lebanon, and James Eric Nichols of Jefferson City.
LEBANON, MO
Construction set to begin at Evergreen and Jefferson

City street crews are working with MODOT to replace the concrete on Evergreen Parkway at Jefferson Avenue, the City of Lebanon has announced. “The removal of the concrete will require the signal light sensor loops to be cut and replaced after all the concrete is poured back,” the city said in an announcement. “During this time the signals will be on a timer allowing each street, including the Walmart parking lot, to have a green light for a certain amount of time. For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Lebanon bands offer something for everyone

In middle school, Lebanon bands are organized by grade but in high school, students have options. Everyone participates in marching band to kick off the school year and that takes most of the fall semester. “It’s about this time of year when marching band is wrapping up and we hold our auditions for three separate concert bands. Those are broken up by ability level,” explained Band Director Aaron Stewart. “We have have every student play an audition and based on that performance, we put them into wind ensemble, which is our top band, Symphonic Band, which is our second band or Concert Band, which is our third band.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO

