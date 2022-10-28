Read full article on original website
Former GOP spokesman denounces ‘toxic rhetoric’
A former GOP spokesman denounced “toxic rhetoric” of the political landscape in the aftermath of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Doug Heye, who served as communications director for the Republican National Committee, said in an op-ed published in The Washington...
Republicans urged to purge extremists after attack on House speaker’s husband – live
Leading historian warns that assault of Paul Pelosi was not an aberration amid erosion of democratic norms
China fishing fleet defied U.S. in standoff on the high seas
This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific
China and Russia prepare to turn Cold War II into a hot war
In 2011, James Clapper, President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that both Russia and China posed “the greatest mortal threat” to the United States because of their nuclear capabilities. Though he also said neither then evinced an intent to use those...
Correction: Election 2022-Kansas-Texts to Voters story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top elections official warned voters Monday that text messages from outside the state were giving them incorrect information about where to vote, but groups involved in the texting said they weren’t trying to confuse or mislead people. Several Democrats said they began hearing about the texts Sunday or had received them. Each message said it was from a representative of Voting Futures, Voto Latino or Black Voters Matter and provided the address of a voting site, with a picture of a building. In some cases, the person already had voted; in others, people couldn’t...
Parkland victim's wife to shooter: 'You will cease to exist'
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s two-day sentencing hearing began Tuesday, with the families of the 17 people he murdered addressing him in emotional and often angry terms about the devastation he brought to their lives. Debra Hixon — the wife of athletic director Chris Hixon, a Navy veteran who died trying to stop the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — was the first to address Cruz. The killer wore a bright red jail jumpsuit and showed no emotion from behind a face mask. “You stole him from us, and you did not receive the justice that you deserved,” Debra Hixon said. “There is no mitigating circumstance that will outweigh the heinous and cruel way you stole him from us.” Chris Hixon was wounded and fell to the floor, where Cruz shot him again. He spent more than 10 minutes trying to get back on his feet before he died.
